HBSE Date Sheet 2027: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has announced the examination schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 students appearing in the 2027 board examinations. Although the board has confirmed the examination schedule, the detailed subject-wise date sheet is yet to be released. Students will be able to access the timetable through the official BSEH website at bseh.org.in.

According to the announcement, the Haryana Board Senior Secondary (Class 12) examinations will commence on March 3, 2027, while the Secondary (Class 10) examinations are scheduled to begin a day later, on March 4.

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The examinations will be conducted across Haryana as part of the board's annual examination cycle for the 2026–27 academic session. The subject-wise schedule will provide details of examination dates for individual subjects, helping students organise their revision plans and prepare for the upcoming board examinations.

HBSE Board Exam 2027: Check Class 10 And 12 Exam Dates

Students preparing for the Haryana Board examinations can check the announced examination schedule for both classes below:

Class 10 (Secondary Examination):

Examination start date: March 4, 2027

Last examination date: March 26, 2027

Class 12 (Senior Secondary Examination):

Examination start date: March 3, 2027

Last examination date: April 8, 2027

The examination dates were announced through an official press release issued on November 26. BSEH Chairman Shankar Lal Doophar and Deepak Babulal Karwa shared the schedule from Bhiwani, Haryana.

HBSE Date Sheet 2027: How To Download Class 10, 12 Timetable

Step 1: Visit the official BSEH website at bseh.org.in.

Step 2: Locate the 'News Section' on the homepage.

Step 3: Look for the relevant link titled 'HBSE Class 10th Date Sheet 2027' or 'HBSE Class 12th Timetable 2027'.

Step 4: Click on the respective link to open the date sheet PDF.

Step 5: Download the timetable and save it for future reference.

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HBSE Board Exam 2027: Subject-Wise Date Sheet Awaited

While the overall examination schedule has been announced, students are still waiting for the detailed subject-wise timetable. The board will publish the individual subject examination dates separately on its official portal.

The detailed date sheet will help Class 10 and Class 12 candidates identify the dates assigned to their respective subjects and plan their preparation accordingly.

The board has advised students, parents, and schools to regularly check its official website for examination-related announcements.

Students should rely on official BSEH notifications for the latest updates and any changes to the announced schedule as they prepare for the 2027 Haryana Board examinations.

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