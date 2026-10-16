Bihar Board Exam 2027: Missed The Deadline? Submit Forms With Late Fee By October 31

Bihar Board Exam 2027: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has reopened the examination form submission window for students preparing to appear for the Class 10 Matric and Class 12 Intermediate annual examinations in 2027. Students who could not complete the process before the previous deadline can now submit their forms between October 16 and October 31, 2026, by paying the applicable late fee.

The extended window gives eligible candidates another opportunity to complete the examination formalities ahead of the annual board examinations. Students must coordinate with their respective schools or colleges to ensure their forms and fees are submitted through the prescribed online process within the revised timeline.

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Candidates are advised to confirm the submission requirements with their institutions and check that all the information provided in their examination forms is accurate. Completing the process before the deadline can help students avoid last-minute difficulties.

Bihar Board Exam 2027: Important Dates And Details

Students appearing for the BSEB Class 10 and Class 12 annual examinations in 2027 should take note of the revised application schedule. The board has reopened the form submission facility following the previous deadline of October 15, 2026.

Here are the important details candidates should know:

Examinations: Class 10 Matric and Class 12 Intermediate annual examinations 2027

Previous deadline: October 15, 2026

Reopened submission window: October 16 to October 31, 2026

Late fee: Applicable during the extended period

Application mode: Online submission through the respective school or college authorities

Eligible students who have yet to complete their examination forms should contact their institutions to understand the applicable charges and complete the process within the revised deadline.

Bihar Board Exam 2027: How To Submit Forms

Step 1: Contact the head of your school or college to check your examination form submission status.

Step 2: Provide the personal and academic information required to complete the examination form.

Step 3: Review all the details carefully and check for errors before the form is submitted.

Step 4: Pay the prescribed examination fee along with the applicable late fee, as instructed by your institution.

Step 5: Confirm that the submission has been completed successfully and keep the acknowledgement, if available, for future reference.

NOTE: Students should follow their institution's instructions throughout the process and confirm that the required details and payments have been completed.

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Bihar Board Exam Forms 2027: What Students Should Remember

The reopened submission window applies to eligible students appearing for the Bihar Board Class 10 and Class 12 annual examinations in 2027. Candidates who missed the earlier deadline have until October 31, 2026, to complete the formalities with the applicable late fee.

Students should contact their respective schools or colleges for information about the fee amount, documentation, and other submission requirements. Since the process is handled online through institutional authorities, candidates should confirm their form status rather than assume that providing their details alone completes the application.

Students are advised not to leave the process until the final day. Checking personal and academic details in advance, arranging the required fee, and confirming successful submission can help avoid unnecessary complications before the deadline.

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