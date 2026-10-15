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English NewsEducationUP Scholarship 2026-27: Renewal Deadline Today, Students Must Apply Now

UP Scholarship 2026-27: Renewal Deadline Today, Students Must Apply Now

UP Scholarship 2026-27 renewal deadline is October 15. Check eligibility, income limits, important dates and how students can apply online.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 15 Oct 2026 09:35 AM (IST)

UP Scholarship 2026-27: The Uttar Pradesh Scholarship 2026-27 renewal application window for post-matric students will close today, October 15, 2026. Students can access the application process through the official Uttar Pradesh Scholarship and Fee Reimbursement Online System website at scholarship.up.gov.in. 

Eligible students pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, ITI and other post-matric courses must submit their renewal forms by the deadline to continue seeking financial assistance under the state scholarship scheme. 

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The scholarship programme offers financial support to eligible students belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), General and minority communities. It covers students studying in Classes 9 to 12, as well as those enrolled in undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, ITI and other post-matric courses. 

UP Scholarship 2026-27: Check Important Dates 

Students applying for the scholarship should keep track of the deadlines for fresh applications, renewals, and the scheduled disbursement of funds. The dates provided for the 2026-27 academic cycle are as follows: 

  • Post-matric fresh applications: September 15 to October 31, 2026 
  • Post-matric renewal applications: September 15 to October 15, 2026 
  • Fresh scholarship disbursement for Classes 9 to 12: January 25 to 31, 2027 
  • Renewal scholarship disbursement for Classes 9 to 12: October 25 to 31, 2026 

The October 15 deadline is particularly important for students renewing their post-matric scholarship applications. Fresh applicants have a separate window extending until October 31, 2026. 

Students should regularly check the official portal for any changes to the application timeline or disbursement schedule. 

Who Is Eligible For UP Scholarship 2026-27? 

Applicants must fulfil the prescribed conditions to qualify for financial assistance under the Uttar Pradesh scholarship scheme. The eligibility requirements include the following: 

  • Applicants must be permanent residents of Uttar Pradesh. 
  • They must be studying at a recognised school, college, or university. 
  • They must have passed their most recent examination. 
  • The annual family income of applicants from the General, OBC, and other minority categories must not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh. 
  • For SC and ST applicants, the annual family income limit is Rs 2 lakh. 

Eligibility requirements may differ according to the scholarship category and the course being pursued. Students should therefore verify the conditions applicable to their particular application before proceeding. 

UP Scholarship 2026-27: How To Apply 

Step 1: Visit the official website at scholarship.up.gov.in. 

Step 2: Find and open the registration section on the homepage. 

Step 3: Complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) process, if applicable. 

Step 4: Select the appropriate pre-matric or post-matric scholarship category. 

Step 5: Choose the fresh application or renewal option, depending on your eligibility and application status. 

Step 6: Log in using the registered credentials. 

Step 7: Enter the required personal, academic, and bank account details. 

Step 8: Upload the necessary documents if requested. 

Step 9: Review the information entered in the form to check for errors. 

Step 10: Submit the application and save the confirmation page for future reference. 

ALSO READ: Andhra Pradesh Teacher Recruitment 2026: 2,721 Vacancies Announced, Check Details

UP Scholarship 2026-27: Important Instructions For Students 

Students seeking renewal of their post-matric scholarship must submit their applications by October 15, 2026. Missing the deadline could prevent them from completing the renewal process within the current application window. 

Before submitting a form, applicants should carefully review their personal information, academic records, and bank details. Errors or discrepancies may affect the verification process. 

Students and parents should also confirm the latest eligibility criteria, required documents and application dates through the official Uttar Pradesh Scholarship and Fee Reimbursement Online System website. Checking the portal before submission can help applicants ensure that they follow the applicable instructions for the 2026-27 academic session. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 15 Oct 2026 09:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News UP Scholarship 2026 UP Scholarship 2026-27 Uttar Pradesh Scholarship
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