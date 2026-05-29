COMEDK Result 2026 To Be OUT Today At comedk.org, Know How To Download Scorecard

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is expected to announce the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2026 results today at 4 pm. Earlier, the examination authority had published the final answer key on May 23, 2026. Candidates will be able to check their COMEDK 2026 rank and download the scorecard by logging into the official website, comedk.org.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can download their scorecards by logging in using their Application Sequence Number and password.

The final merit and rank list will be prepared based on candidates’ performance in the entrance examination. Applicants can check their COMEDK 2026 rank through the candidate login portal.

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COMEDK Result 2026: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official COMEDK website at comedk.org.

Step 2: Now open the candidate login page.

Step 3: Click on the “COMEDK Result 2026” link available on the homepage.

Step 4: Enter your Application Sequence Number and password to log in.

Step 5: Your COMEDK 2026 scorecard and rank details will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future use during the counselling and admission process.

NOTE: After the declaration of results, the counselling process will begin. Candidates can check the counselling schedule on the official COMEDK website once it is released.

Using their COMEDK scores, students will be eligible to apply for admission to 88 engineering courses offered by participating institutions across Karnataka. For further information and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official COMEDK website regularly.

Top Engineering Colleges Accepting COMEDK Scores

Candidates can explore some of the leading engineering colleges participating in COMEDK counselling, including:

RV College of Engineering, Bengaluru

BMS College of Engineering, Bengaluru

MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bengaluru

Bangalore Institute of Technology, Bengaluru

JSS Science and Technology University, Mysuru

Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering, Bengaluru

RajaRajeswari College of Engineering, Bengaluru

Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology, Bengaluru

Sir M Visvesvaraya Institute of Technology, Bengaluru

The examination authority has clarified that the COMEDK 2026 result will be treated as final, and no further requests or claims regarding the scores will be considered afterwards.

Students can use their COMEDK 2026 scores to apply for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes offered by participating institutions across Karnataka.

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About COMEDK 2026 Ranks:

According to the official notification, candidates who score zero marks will not be allotted to any rank. As the examination is conducted in multiple sessions, scores will be normalised using the percentile method for the preparation of COMEDK 2026 ranks. The percentile score is calculated based on the percentage of candidates who have secured marks equal to or lower than a particular candidate.

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