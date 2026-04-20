Chhattisgarh Boards Result 2026: Students awaiting their board results in Chhattisgarh may not have to wait much longer, as the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education is likely to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2026 soon. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their scores online through the official portals at cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

Once released, students can access their marksheets online by entering their roll number. The results will also be available on DigiLocker and the UMANG app for easy access.

Although the board has not yet confirmed the exact date, several reports indicate that the results could be released between late April and early May 2026, following previous trends. Last year, the board announced both Class 10 and Class 12 results on May 7 at 3 pm, and a similar schedule is expected this year as well.

Expected Result Date and Official Updates

With no official confirmation yet, anticipation remains high among students. Based on past timelines, the results are likely to be declared soon. Students are advised to regularly monitor the official websites for verified updates and announcements.

Official Websites to Track Results

Students can check their results on the following platforms:

cgbse.nic.in

results.cg.nic.in

cg.results.nic.in

How to Check CGBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2026 Step-by-Step

Step 1: Visit the official CGBSE website at cgbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘Class 10 Result 2026’ or ‘Class 12 Result 2026’

Step 3: Now enter roll number and required details

Step 4: Then submit and view the result

Step 5: Download and save the scorecard

Passing Marks Criteria for CGBSE Exams 2026

To clear the board exams, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject, including both theory and practical components. Additionally, an overall aggregate of 33 per cent is required to pass.

SMS Facility and Alternative Ways to Check Results

Students can also check their results offline through SMS. Class 10 candidates need to type CG10<Roll Number> and send it to 56263, while Class 12 students can type CG12<Roll Number> and send it to the same number to receive their qualifying status.

Every year, lakhs of students appear for these examinations, making the result announcement a crucial moment for academic progression. As the declaration date approaches, students are advised to remain calm and depend only on official sources for accurate information.

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