JEE Advanced 2026 Results Declared; Shubham Kumar From IIT Delhi Zone Tops Exam

The results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 were declared on Monday, with Shubham Kumar from the IIT Delhi zone securing All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the prestigious engineering entrance examination.

According to the results announced by IIT Roorkee, which conducted this year's examination, the IIT Delhi zone dominated the top ranks, with all three highest-ranked candidates belonging to the zone.

IIT Delhi Zone Sweeps Top Three Ranks

Shubham Kumar secured AIR 1, followed by Kabir Chhillar at AIR 2, and Jatain Chahar at AIR 3.

Among female candidates, Aarohi Deshpande emerged as the top-ranked student in the examination.

Over 56,000 Candidates Qualify

A total of 1,87,389 candidates registered for the examination, of whom 1,79,694 appeared for the test.

According to official data, 56,880 candidates qualified the examination, including 10,107 female candidates.

JEE Advanced 2026 was conducted on May 17 in two shifts. Paper 1 was held from 9 am to 12 noon, while Paper 2 took place from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The examination serves as the gateway for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

JoSAA Counselling Next

Candidates who have qualified in JEE Advanced 2026 will now be eligible to participate in the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process.

Through the counselling mechanism, admissions will be offered to IITs as well as other participating engineering institutions across the country.

Students can download their scorecards by logging into the official JEE Advanced website using their credentials.

This year's results highlighted the strong performance of candidates from the IIT Delhi zone, which secured all three of the top positions in the national rankings.

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