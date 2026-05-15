IMA Writes To Dharmendra Pradhan, Flags NEET-UG 2026 Irregularities And Demands CBI Probe

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has expressed strong displeasure over alleged paper leaks and irregularities in NEET-UG 2026, in a letter addressed to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The association stated that NEET has repeatedly been mired in controversies over the past four years, with the examination even being cancelled twice during this period. According to IMA, such recurring issues have caused significant mental stress and uncertainty for lakhs of students and their families.

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This year, nearly 22.5 lakh candidates appeared for NEET-UG 2026, which was conducted across more than 550 cities and over 5,500 examination centres nationwide. The IMA noted that conducting a single-day offline examination at such a massive scale is becoming increasingly difficult, which in turn raises the risk of irregularities.

IMA’s Key Demands:

The IMA has put forward several major recommendations in response to the situation. It has called for the decentralisation of the NEET examination process, suggesting that greater responsibility should be given to states. The association has also demanded that the exam be conducted entirely in an online format.

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Additionally, the IMA has urged a CBI investigation into the matter, along with the immediate arrest of those involved. It has further called for a comprehensive and impartial probe into the entire network behind the alleged irregularities. The association also stressed the need to identify all individuals involved and ensure strict, exemplary punishment for the guilty.

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