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HomeEducationIMA Writes To Dharmendra Pradhan, Flags NEET-UG 2026 Irregularities And Demands CBI Probe

IMA Writes To Dharmendra Pradhan, Flags NEET-UG 2026 Irregularities And Demands CBI Probe

IMA raises concern over NEET-UG 2026 irregularities, writes to Dharmendra Pradhan, demands CBI probe, decentralisation and online exam reform.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 15 May 2026 12:31 PM (IST)

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has expressed strong displeasure over alleged paper leaks and irregularities in NEET-UG 2026, in a letter addressed to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. 

The association stated that NEET has repeatedly been mired in controversies over the past four years, with the examination even being cancelled twice during this period. According to IMA, such recurring issues have caused significant mental stress and uncertainty for lakhs of students and their families. 

ALSO READ: NEET Exam To Be Conducted Online From Next Year, Says Dharmendra Pradhan

This year, nearly 22.5 lakh candidates appeared for NEET-UG 2026, which was conducted across more than 550 cities and over 5,500 examination centres nationwide. The IMA noted that conducting a single-day offline examination at such a massive scale is becoming increasingly difficult, which in turn raises the risk of irregularities.  

IMA’s Key Demands: 

The IMA has put forward several major recommendations in response to the situation. It has called for the decentralisation of the NEET examination process, suggesting that greater responsibility should be given to states. The association has also demanded that the exam be conducted entirely in an online format. 

ALSO READ: NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam On June 21, NTA Announces Fresh Test Date

Additionally, the IMA has urged a CBI investigation into the matter, along with the immediate arrest of those involved. It has further called for a comprehensive and impartial probe into the entire network behind the alleged irregularities. The association also stressed the need to identify all individuals involved and ensure strict, exemplary punishment for the guilty. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 15 May 2026 12:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News IMA DHarmendra Pradhan NEET UG 2026 NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam NEET-UG 2026 Exam NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam June 21
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