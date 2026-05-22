CBSE Likely To Continue Digital Evaluation System Next Year Despite OSM Controversy

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education’s controversial On-Screen Marking (OSM) system is likely to remain in place next year despite mounting criticism from students over blurred scans, marking discrepancies and portal glitches during the re-evaluation process.

Sources in the Education Ministry indicated that the board is expected to continue with the digital evaluation model after reviewing this year’s implementation and analysing feedback received from students and stakeholders. The system was introduced this year for Class 12 board examinations and replaced the traditional method of physical answer sheet checking with digitally scanned copies assessed on-screen by examiners.

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Senior officials defended the evaluation mechanism, saying that the number of complaints being highlighted online was relatively small compared to the overall scale of the examination process conducted by CBSE.

"I am sure it will continue. CBSE will assess the entire process and try to ensure that no child is inconvenienced. All systems are continuously being strengthened and made better," a senior official said on condition of anonymity.

Thousands of Scanned Answer Sheets Flagged During Review

The remarks come at a time when students across the country have raised concerns after accessing scanned copies of their answer sheets through the re-evaluation portal. Many alleged that several pages appeared blurred or unreadable, making it difficult even for students to identify their own handwriting.

Officials, however, clarified that the number of problematic scans was limited compared to the total volume of answer sheets processed.

"Out of approximately 98 lakh scanned answer sheets, issues related to scanning were found in around 68,000 cases initially, which eventually came down to nearly 13,000,"

"For these 13,000 answer sheets, manual marking was done because the scans were unclear due to factors like light ink used by students," the official added.

Students Continue To Raise Marking And Portal Concerns

Apart from blurred scans, students also alleged that some answers were left unchecked, and that step marking was not properly awarded in numerical subjects. Several candidates further claimed that marks written on individual pages did not match the final scores reflected in their results.

The online re-evaluation portal also faced criticism due to repeated technical disruptions during peak hours. Students complained about payment failures, loading issues, and delays in accessing answer sheets.

"There are some issues with the portal because nearly 1.5 lakh hits are coming at the same time. The date has also been extended," the official said.

Officials Say Social Media Amplified Limited Complaints

Rejecting claims that the entire system had failed, ministry officials argued that isolated issues were amplified through social media platforms.

"Social media amplifies issues. If students feel there is any discrepancy in marking, they should apply for re-evaluation," the official said.

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Officials also pointed out that applications for verification and re-evaluation are submitted every year and maintained that it was still "premature" to conclude that the digital evaluation system had failed completely.

The controversy intensified after multiple students shared screenshots of allegedly blurred answer sheets online, raising questions about how evaluators were able to assess copies that students themselves struggled to read.

(With Agency Inputs)

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