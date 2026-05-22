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HomeEducationTripura Colleges To Remain Open As Government Cancels Summer Vacation

Tripura Colleges To Remain Open As Government Cancels Summer Vacation

Tripura govt cancels 26-day summer vacation in state-run colleges to ensure uninterrupted academic activities.

By : PTI | Updated at : 22 May 2026 02:55 PM (IST)

AGARTALA: The Tripura government has cancelled the 26-day summer vacation in all the state-run colleges, including technical and professional institutions, an official said on Friday.

The vacation was scheduled to commence on May 25.

“In the interest of the students, summer vacation for 26 days for all colleges, technical and professional institutions under the department's control, scheduled from May 26, is hereby withdrawn,” Higher Education Director Animesh Debbarma said in a notification. 

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Published at : 22 May 2026 02:55 PM (IST)
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