ICSE, ISC Results 2026: CISCE Class 10th, 12th Results At 11 AM On cisce.org, Know How To Check

CISCE Result 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to release the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) Year 2026 examination results today, April 30, at 11:00 AM. Students who appeared for the board exams can access their scores online through the official portals at cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

This year, the ICSE Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 17 to March 30, while the ISC Class 12 exams took place between February 12 and early April. Lakhs of students across the country have been eagerly waiting for their results, which will now be available shortly.

ALSO READ: School Holidays May 2026: When Will Schools And Colleges Remain Closed?

Official Notice:





How to Check ICSE, ISC Result 2026 Online

Step 1: Visit the official website: cisce.org or results.cisce.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “ICSE Examination results 2026” or “ISC Examination results 2026”

Step 3: Select your course (ICSE or ISC)

Step 4: Enter your UID, Index Number, and captcha code

Step 5: Click on the “Show Result” button

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Check your marks carefully and download the scorecard

Step 8: Take a printout for future reference

How to Access Scorecard via DigiLocker

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or visit digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Click on “Sign up” (for new users) or log in

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar-linked details and set a security PIN

Step 4: After logging in, go to the “Education” section

Step 5: Select “CISCE Board”

Step 6: Click on “Download CISCE ICSE Class 10th Result 2026/CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2026”

Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar number

Step 8: View and download your digital marksheet

ICSE, ISC Results 2026: Important Dates

S. No. Activity Timelines 1 Dates for submitting requests for Recheck of Results 1st May 2026 to 4th May 2026 2 Dates for registering candidates for the Year 2026 Improvement Examination 8th May 2026 to 14th May 2026 3 Declaration of Recheck Results Tentatively 1st week of June 2026 4 Dates for submitting requests for Re-evaluation One day after declaration of Recheck Results (module available for THREE days) 5 Declaration of Re-evaluation Results Tentatively last week of June / first week July 2026 6 Conduct of Improvement Examination 15th June 2026 onwards 7 Declaration of Improvement Examination Result Tentatively last week of July 2026

Details Mentioned on ICSE Marksheet

The ICSE Class 10 marksheet will contain essential information such as the student’s name, date of birth, student ID, school name, and result status (pass or fail). It will also include subject-wise marks for both theory and practical components.

ALSO READ: ICSE, ISC Result 2026: Class 10, 12 Scorecards Likely By April-End At cisce.org, Know How To Check

Exam Overview and Participation

The 2026 board examinations witnessed significant participation, with approximately 2.6 lakh students appearing for ICSE Class 10 and around 1.5 lakh candidates taking the ISC Class 12 exams. The exams were conducted over several weeks, concluding in late March for Class 10 and early April for Class 12.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI