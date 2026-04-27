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HomeEducationICSE, ISC Result 2026: Class 10, 12 Scorecards Likely By April-End At cisce.org, Know How To Check

ICSE, ISC Result 2026: Class 10, 12 Scorecards Likely By April-End At cisce.org, Know How To Check

ICSE, ISC Result 2026 likely by April 30. Check Class 10, 12 scorecards on cisce.org. Know steps to download marksheet and key details.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 10:36 AM (IST)

Students awaiting their board results from the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) may not have to wait much longer. The ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) Result 2026 is expected to be announced shortly, with indications pointing towards a release by April 30. Once declared, candidates will be able to access their scorecards through the official website at cisce.org. 

The anticipation around the result date has intensified after CISCE officials recently dismissed a fake notification circulating on social media. The misleading notice had claimed that results would be announced on April 22 at 3 pm. However, officials clarified that the information was incorrect and hinted that results could be released earlier than usual this year, possibly by April 30. 

ALSO READ: NEET UG 2026 Admit Card OUT For Over 22 Lakh Candidates At neet.nta.nic.in, Exam On May 3

Past Trends Hint At Early Announcement 

Historical patterns also support the likelihood of an April-end declaration. Over the past two years, CISCE has announced Class 10 and Class 12 results between April 30 and May 6. This trend suggests that students can expect their results within a similar window this year as well. 

Looking at previous data, a total of 2,52,557 students appeared for the ICSE Class 10 exams in 2025, achieving an impressive pass percentage of 99.35 per cent. Meanwhile, 99,555 candidates took the ISC Class 12 exams, with a pass percentage of 99.34 per cent. 

ICSE, ISC Result 2026: How To Check  

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations at cisce.org or results.cisce.org 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ICSE (Class 10) Result 2026 or ISC (Class 12) Result 2026 

Step 3: Enter your UID and Index Number in the required fields 

Step 4: Click on the Submit button 

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen 

Step 6: Download and save the scorecard for future reference 

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 Date Sheet 2026: Exams From May 15, Check Eligibility & Full Schedule Here

ICSE, ISC Result 2026 Via DigiLocker: Steps To Check 

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website or open the mobile application 

Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar credentials 

Step 3: Navigate to the “Issued Documents” or “Education” section 

Step 4: Select the CISCE option from the list of boards 

Step 5: Click on ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 or ISC Class 12 Result 2026 

Step 6: Enter your UID and Index Number 

Step 7: Click on submit to access your marksheet 

Step 8: Download and store the digital marksheet for future use 

Details Mentioned On ICSE, ISC Scorecard 

The result document will include several important details such as: 

  • Student name 
  • Date of Birth 
  • Student ID 
  • School name 
  • Marks in theory and practical exams 
  • Result status (Pass or Fail) 

Additionally, CISCE will also release the Certificate of Vocational Education (CVE - Year 12) results alongside the ICSE and ISC results. 

ICSE, ISC Exams 2026 Date 

The ICSE Class 10 exams were conducted from February 17 to March 30, while ISC Class 12 exams took place between February 12 and April 3.

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 27 Apr 2026 10:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News ICSE Result 2026 ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 CISCE Result 2026 ISC Result 2026 ISC Class 12 Result 2026
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