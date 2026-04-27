Students awaiting their board results from the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) may not have to wait much longer. The ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) Result 2026 is expected to be announced shortly, with indications pointing towards a release by April 30. Once declared, candidates will be able to access their scorecards through the official website at cisce.org.

The anticipation around the result date has intensified after CISCE officials recently dismissed a fake notification circulating on social media. The misleading notice had claimed that results would be announced on April 22 at 3 pm. However, officials clarified that the information was incorrect and hinted that results could be released earlier than usual this year, possibly by April 30.

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Past Trends Hint At Early Announcement

Historical patterns also support the likelihood of an April-end declaration. Over the past two years, CISCE has announced Class 10 and Class 12 results between April 30 and May 6. This trend suggests that students can expect their results within a similar window this year as well.

Looking at previous data, a total of 2,52,557 students appeared for the ICSE Class 10 exams in 2025, achieving an impressive pass percentage of 99.35 per cent. Meanwhile, 99,555 candidates took the ISC Class 12 exams, with a pass percentage of 99.34 per cent.

ICSE, ISC Result 2026: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations at cisce.org or results.cisce.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ICSE (Class 10) Result 2026 or ISC (Class 12) Result 2026

Step 3: Enter your UID and Index Number in the required fields

Step 4: Click on the Submit button

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and save the scorecard for future reference

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ICSE, ISC Result 2026 Via DigiLocker: Steps To Check

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website or open the mobile application

Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar credentials

Step 3: Navigate to the “Issued Documents” or “Education” section

Step 4: Select the CISCE option from the list of boards

Step 5: Click on ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 or ISC Class 12 Result 2026

Step 6: Enter your UID and Index Number

Step 7: Click on submit to access your marksheet

Step 8: Download and store the digital marksheet for future use

Details Mentioned On ICSE, ISC Scorecard

The result document will include several important details such as:

Student name

Date of Birth

Student ID

School name

Marks in theory and practical exams

Result status (Pass or Fail)

Additionally, CISCE will also release the Certificate of Vocational Education (CVE - Year 12) results alongside the ICSE and ISC results.

ICSE, ISC Exams 2026 Date

The ICSE Class 10 exams were conducted from February 17 to March 30, while ISC Class 12 exams took place between February 12 and April 3.

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