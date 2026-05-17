ABP Exclusive | Harshita Brella’s Family Travels To UK Seeking Justice Nearly Two Years After Her Death

Harshita Brella’s family has travelled to the UK to appeal to British authorities to step up efforts to bring her alleged killer to justice, nearly two years after the 24-year-old’s death shocked both India and the United Kingdom.

In an emotional interview with ABP Live, Harshita’s mother, Sudesh Kumari, and sister, Sonia Dabas, spoke openly about their grief, frustration over the slow pace of the investigation, and their belief that both British and Indian authorities failed to protect her.

Harshita, originally from Delhi, moved to the UK in 2024 after an arranged marriage to Pankaj Lamba. The couple settled in Northamptonshire, where Harshita hoped to build a successful life and career abroad. According to her family, she was ambitious, hardworking, and deeply committed to supporting her parents.

However, within months of arriving in Britain, her family says Harshita began experiencing domestic abuse and coercive control within her marriage. In November 2024, her body was discovered in the boot of a car in East London. British police later named her husband as the prime suspect after he allegedly fled to India, sparking an international manhunt and drawing widespread attention to the case.

“She wanted to take care of us in our old age,” her family said during the interview. “She had so many dreams.”

A Life That Changed After Moving Abroad

Harshita had recently started working in London and quickly impressed colleagues with her dedication and ambition. Her mother recalled how she had already set herself the goal of earning a promotion within her first year at work.

But behind the scenes, her family says her marriage was becoming increasingly troubled.

According to Sonia Dabas, Harshita faced controlling and abusive behaviour from her husband. The family alleges that she became isolated from loved ones, closely monitored, and subjected to emotional and financial pressure.

Despite the difficulties, Harshita reportedly hid much of her suffering from her family because she did not want them worrying from thousands of miles away.

“She thought she should deal with everything on her own,” her sister said.

Concerns Raised At Work

The family explained that Harshita’s employers became alarmed when she suddenly stopped coming to work. Managers and coworkers repeatedly tried to contact her and reportedly alerted authorities because they sensed something was seriously wrong.

Her mother said Harshita was respected at work and known for her positive nature, making her sudden disappearance deeply concerning to colleagues.

Police later informed her workplace that she had been involved in a domestic violence incident and was under police protection.

Allegations Of Domestic Abuse

Harshita’s family described what they believe were clear signs of escalating abuse throughout the marriage. Her sister recalled that Harshita gradually became unable to speak freely with family members. Over time, they noticed increasingly controlling behaviour and emotional pressure from her husband.

The marriage, according to the family, had been fully arranged, and the couple had little opportunity to truly get to know each other before the wedding.

One of the most serious incidents allegedly took place on August 29, 2024, when Harshita reportedly called her father while running frightened through the streets, telling him she had been assaulted.

According to the family, an Indian-origin British woman came to help Harshita while her father remained on the phone from India.

Her sister alleges that despite warning signs, police later failed to provide adequate support, counselling, or protection.

“If the police had taken things seriously, she would still be with us today,” Sonia said.

Frustration With The Investigation

Harshita’s family strongly criticised both British and Indian authorities during the interview, accusing them of delays and insufficient action.

They claim police action was too slow, financial accounts were not frozen quickly enough, and meaningful progress toward arresting the suspect has remained limited.

The family also alleged that relatives of the accused have helped him evade authorities.

Now in the UK, Harshita’s family says they are appealing directly to British officials for stronger cooperation with India and more urgent action in the case. They believe the investigation should involve higher-level agencies and fear the case could lose momentum if pressure is not maintained.

“I Want To Fight For The Future”

Despite their grief, Harshita’s sister says their fight is now about protecting other women from suffering similar abuse. She explained that while they cannot bring Harshita back, they hope her case will become an example that prevents perpetrators from escaping accountability across borders.

"I cannot change the past,” she said, “but I want to fight for the future.”

The family says they hope Harshita’s story will lead to stronger protections for women living abroad and encourage authorities to respond more seriously to domestic abuse warnings.

Remembering Harshita

Toward the end of the interview with ABP Live, Harshita’s family reflected on the memories they continue to carry with them everyday.

Her mother spoke emotionally about Harshita’s dream of one day bringing her to London, showing her around the city, and keeping her close. Even now, the family says they still feel her presence in everyday moments.

“She is still with us,” her sister said.

As they continue their journey for justice in the UK, Harshita’s family says they are determined to ensure her story is not forgotten and that no other family has to endure the same pain.