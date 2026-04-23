The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the Class 10 Phase 2 examination schedule for 2026. The exams will be conducted from May 15 to June 1, offering students a chance to improve their scores. Only those candidates who appeared in Phase 1 are eligible to take this exam, as the main results have already been declared.

As per the official timetable, the examination cycle begins with Mathematics papers and continues with core subjects along with compartment exams spread across multiple dates.

Exams will begin from May 15, here’s the full schedule, eligibility rules, and how to check instantly.









CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 Exam Dates 2026

The schedule will commence on May 15, 2026, with Mathematics Standard and Basic papers. This will be followed by compartment subjects scheduled on May 16 and May 18. The Science (086) examination will take place on May 19, after which compartment exams will continue on May 20 and May 21.

Social Science (087) is set for May 22. Further compartment exams will be held on May 23 and May 25. Language papers are scheduled for May 26 and May 30, while additional compartment exams will be conducted on May 28 and May 29. The entire examination process will conclude on June 1, 2026, with the final set of compartment papers.

Direct Link to Download CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2026

About CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 Exam 2026

The Phase 2 exam is specifically designed for students who wish to enhance their performance. Candidates who appeared in the first board examination can opt to improve their marks in up to three subjects, including Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and languages.

Students who received a compartment result in the first phase are also eligible. Additionally, those placed in the compartment category in 2025 can apply for this opportunity.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Soon: Date, Time Announcement Expected Anytime, Check Details

Who Is Eligible for CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 Exam 2026?

To appear for the CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 Exam 2026, students must meet specific conditions. It is compulsory to have appeared in the first board examination. Candidates can choose to improve performance in a maximum of three subjects.

However, students who did not appear in three or more subjects in the initial examination are not eligible for Phase 2. Those who fall under the compartment category, including first or third chance candidates, can also participate.

Apart from this, students who have already passed but want to improve their scores are eligible. Sports students who were granted permission by the Board are also allowed to appear for the examination.

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