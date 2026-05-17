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HomeCitiesReligious Rituals Continue At Bhojshala In MP’s Dhar After High Court Order

Religious Rituals Continue At Bhojshala In MP’s Dhar After High Court Order

Union Minister of State Savitri Thakur also visited Bhojshala and participated in the religious ceremonies.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 May 2026 02:39 PM (IST)

Religious activities continued at the historic Bhojshala in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar following the High Court’s decision regarding the site. On Sunday morning, rituals including 'Akhand Jyot' (eternal flame installation), havan, and worship ceremonies were performed along with the symbolic installation of an image of Maa Vagdevi.

Union Minister of State Savitri Thakur also visited Bhojshala and participated in the religious ceremonies.

Devotees Gather For Havan And Worship

A large number of devotees gathered at the Bhojshala complex from early morning. Religious rituals, including havan, vastu pujan, and Akhand Jyot installation, were conducted according to traditional customs. A symbolic oil painting of Maa Vagdevi was also installed at the site.

Before the ceremonies began, the entire premises was ritually purified using cow dung and cow urine as part of traditional practices.

Savitri Thakur, speaking to media, described the development as a major victory of faith, belief, and religion. She compared the significance of the decision to the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and said that Raja Bhoj had originally built the site for religion, spirituality, and education.

Heavy Security Deployment At Site

During the programme, District Collector Rajiv Ranjan Meena and Superintendent of Police Sachin Sharma were also present along with other administrative officials.

Extensive security arrangements were made in and around the Bhojshala complex to maintain peace and order.

Collector Rajiv Ranjan Meena said the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had issued new directions regarding the worship at Bhojshala in compliance with the court’s order, and the current religious activities were being conducted under those guidelines.

SP Sachin Sharma said the ASI had released fresh guidelines concerning Bhojshala following the court’s directions, and the worship programme was being carried out accordingly. He added that adequate police force had been deployed across the city to ensure law and order.

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Published at : 17 May 2026 02:39 PM (IST)
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MP High Court Bhojshala MP News
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