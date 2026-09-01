IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has opened applications for the Common Recruitment Process for Regional Rural Banks (CRP RRBs 15). The recruitment drive is being conducted for Group “A” Officers in Scale 1, Scale 2 and Scale 3, along with Group “B” Office Assistants (Multipurpose).

Eligible candidates can now complete the registration process through the official IBPS website. The application window will remain open until September 21, 2026. Candidates will also get an opportunity to make corrections to their applications for two days after the registration deadline.

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The recruitment drive offers a total of 13,706 vacancies across different posts. Candidates planning to apply should carefully go through the eligibility requirements, examination pattern and selection process before submitting their forms.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026: Check Vacancy Details

The vacancies announced under CRP RRBs 15 have been distributed across Office Assistant and Officer-level positions. The post-wise vacancy details are as follows:

Office Assistant (Multipurpose): 8,183 posts

Officer Scale 1 (PO): 4,256 posts

Officer Scale 2 (Manager): 1,047 posts

Officer Scale 3 (Senior Manager): 220 posts

The recruitment covers Group “A” Officers in Scale 1, 2 and 3 and Group “B” Office Assistants (Multipurpose).

IBPS RRB 2026 Registration And Important Dates

Candidates who meet the prescribed eligibility conditions can apply during the registration period ending September 21. After the application window closes, the correction facility will remain available for two days, allowing candidates to make permitted changes to their forms.

The Pre-Examination Training (PET) is scheduled to take place in November. Candidates should also keep track of the call letter schedule, as admit cards for the online preliminary examinations for Officers and Office Assistants are expected to be available for download between November and December 2026.

IBPS RRB 2026 Exam Pattern For Scale 1 And Office Assistant

The selection process for Officer Scale 1 and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) will be conducted in two stages: the Preliminary Examination followed by the Main Examination. Both examinations will be held online.

For Office Assistant recruitment, candidates who clear the Preliminary Examination and are shortlisted will proceed to the Main Examination. Final provisional allotment will be based on the marks secured in the Main Examination and the vacancies reported by the concerned Regional Rural Bank in the State or Union Territory selected by the candidate.

For Officer Scale 1, candidates shortlisted after the Preliminary Examination will appear for the Main Examination. Those who qualify in the Main Examination will then be called for a Common Interview. The interview will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with assistance from NABARD and IBPS and in consultation with the appropriate authority.

IBPS RRB Scale 2 And Scale 3 Selection Process

Candidates applying for Officer Scale 2 (Generalist and Specialist) and Officer Scale 3 will not have a separate Preliminary Examination. Instead, they will have to appear for a single online examination.

Candidates shortlisted on the basis of this examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview. The interview process will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with assistance from NABARD and IBPS, in consultation with the appropriate authority.

How The IBPS RRB 2026 Examination Process Will Work

IBPS will conduct the online Preliminary Examination for Officer Scale 1 and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and announce the results. Candidates who qualify will be informed about the next stage of the selection process.

For Officer Scale 2 and Officer Scale 3, the recruitment will involve a single-level examination. IBPS will announce the results of the Main or Single Examination and notify shortlisted candidates about the interview stage for Officer Scale 1, Scale 2 and Scale 3.

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Validity Of IBPS RRB Common Recruitment Process

The validity of CRP RRBs 15 will automatically end one year after the date of provisional allotment or once a fresh provisional allotment is made, whichever occurs earlier. This will apply with or without prior notice.

Candidates should carefully read the official recruitment notification before applying. Details related to eligibility criteria, age requirements, and the detailed examination structure should be checked in the notification to avoid mistakes during the application process.

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