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English NewsEducationSchool Holidays September 2026: Check Festival Holidays, Long Weekends And State-Wise Off Days

School Holidays September 2026: Check Festival Holidays, Long Weekends And State-Wise Off Days

September 2026 school holidays include Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi and regional festivals. Check key dates, long weekends and state-wise variations.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 31 Aug 2026 02:39 PM (IST)

School Holidays September 2026: Students and parents planning their schedules for September should keep an eye on the regional and festival holidays announced by schools and education boards. The month will feature several important celebrations, including Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi, but the dates on which schools remain closed will differ depending on the state, board and individual institution. 

There is no common holiday calendar followed by every school across India. Therefore, students should also check announcements issued by their respective schools before making travel or other plans. 

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September 2026 School Holidays: Major Festival Dates 

  • September 4, 2026 (Friday) – Janmashtami: Krishna Janmashtami is observed as a school holiday in several states, including Rajasthan, Kerala, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh. Schools in Noida may also observe the holiday. 
  • September 14, 2026 (Monday) – Ganesh Chaturthi: Also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, the festival will be observed as a holiday in several western and southern states, including Maharashtra. 
  • September 17, 2026 (Thursday) – Vishwakarma Puja: Schools in regions such as Bihar and Assam may observe a holiday for Vishwakarma Puja. 
  • September 21, 2026 (Monday) – Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi: This will be observed as a regional holiday in Kerala. 

September 2026 Long Weekends For Students 

  • Janmashtami Weekend: September 4 to September 6 can provide a three-day break, with Janmashtami falling on Friday and Sunday being the weekly off. 
  • Ganesh Chaturthi Weekend: September 12 to September 14 can offer another three-day break, with September 12 being the second Saturday, September 13 Sunday and Ganesh Chaturthi falling on Monday. 

School Holidays September 2026: State And Board Rules Matter 

Students should not assume that a festival holiday observed in one state will automatically mean a school closure elsewhere. 

India does not have one standard holiday calendar applicable to all schools. CBSE, ICSE and state-board schools, along with individual private institutions, can follow their respective holiday schedules and restricted holiday lists. 

As a result, the same festival may result in a school holiday in one state or institution but not necessarily in another. 

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September School Holidays: Regional Differences To Check 

The distribution of holidays during September reflects regional festival traditions. Western and southern states tend to have more school closures around Ganesh Chaturthi, while northern and eastern regions are more likely to observe holidays associated with Janmashtami or Vishwakarma Puja. 

This regional variation is particularly important for parents who are planning to travel during the month. Checking the official notice or academic calendar issued by the school remains the safest way to confirm whether classes will be suspended on a particular date. 

Students and parents looking for an exact September holiday schedule should check according to their state and school board. For example, the holiday calendar followed by a UP Board school may differ from that of a CBSE school in Noida, even when both are located in the same broader region. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 31 Aug 2026 02:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News School Holidays Janmashtami Holiday School Holidays September 2026 School Holidays September September 2026 School Holidays Ganesh Chaturthi Holiday
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