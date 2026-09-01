Odisha Govt Colleges: No Admission Fee For SC, ST Students In Medical, Engineering Courses

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced that students from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Scheduled Caste (SC) communities will not have to pay any fees at the time of admission to government medical and engineering colleges.

Majhi issued the direction on Monday after being informed that several meritorious SC and ST students face financial difficulties during the admission process, despite clearing highly competitive entrance examinations, according to an official release.

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“To solve this problem, CM Majhi has directed that students belonging to ST and SC communities will not have to pay any fees at the time of admission, and for a period of six months after admission,” the release said.

The fee waiver will provide financial support to eligible students during the initial six months of their studies. The state government is expected to issue detailed guidelines on the implementation of the decision soon.

(With PTI Inputs)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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