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English NewsEducationGurugram School Event Delayed As Parked VIP Helicopter Keeps Stadium Track Closed For Days

Gurugram School Event Delayed As Parked VIP Helicopter Keeps Stadium Track Closed For Days

A Gurugram school sports meet was delayed for three days after a VIP helicopter closed the Tau Devi Lal Stadium track for security reasons.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 09 Oct 2026 09:41 AM (IST)

Gurugram: A block school sports competition was held at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium here on Thursday after being postponed for three days due to a VIP helicopter parked at the venue, sources said.  

The District Education Department's school sports competition scheduled for October 5 at the stadium.

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Ram Mehar Singh, Deputy Director of Sports, Haryana, said a helicopter belonging to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, which was parked at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, has now been removed.

"The track was closed for security reasons. The helicopter has been removed, and the track is open again," Singh said.

Athletes claimed this is not the first time such an incident has occurred; parking VIP helicopters on the ground has been practised ever since the stadium was built in 2003-04.

They said a VIP helicopter was stationed on the ground from October 1 to 2. Subsequently, another VIP helicopter remained parked there from October 5 to 7.

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They said helicopters carrying various VIPs have landed at the stadium more than 20 times since March of this year. On two or three occasions, a helicopter remained parked there for two to three days.

Earlier, people raised the issue on social media, but it had little impact, sources said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 09 Oct 2026 09:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Gurugram News Gurugram School Gurugram VIP Helicopter In Stadium
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