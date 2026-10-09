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English NewsEducationUGC NET December 2026 Registration Begins: Check Last Date, Exam Schedule

UGC NET December 2026 Registration Begins: Check Last Date, Exam Schedule

UGC NET December 2026 registration has begun. Check the October 28 application deadline, December exam dates, eligibility details and key instructions.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 09 Oct 2026 09:19 AM (IST)

UGC NET December 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the registration window for the UGC-NET December 2026 examination. Eligible candidates seeking the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professorship or admission to PhD programmes can apply online at the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 

The application process began on October 8, 2026, and candidates can submit their forms until October 28 at 11:50 pm. The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across 87 subjects from December 14 to December 19, 2026. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Board Exam Timetable 2027: Class 10, 12 Date Sheet, Subject-Wise Schedule To Be Released Soon

In an official release, the NTA said, “Eligible candidates aspiring for Junior Research Fellowship, Assistant Professorship and PhD are advised to complete their applications before the last date,” it said. 

The agency has also announced that Biotechnology has been merged with Life Sciences for the upcoming CSIR-UGC NET examination. 

UGC-NET December 2026: Important Dates 

Candidates planning to appear for the examination should keep the following dates in mind: 

  • Application start date: October 8, 2026 
  • Last date to apply: October 28, 2026 
  • Application deadline: 11:50 pm 
  • Examination dates: December 14 to December 19, 2026 
  • Examination mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT) 

Candidates should check the NTA's official website regularly for announcements and updates regarding the examination schedule. 

CSIR-UGC NET December 2026: Subjects 

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 examination will cover five subjects. Candidates should check the relevant subject details before completing their applications. 

The five subjects are: 

  • Chemical Sciences 
  • Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences 
  • Life Sciences and Bio-Technology 
  • Mathematical Sciences 
  • Physical Sciences 

Candidates applying for the CSIR-UGC NET examination should read the Information Bulletin carefully. It contains details about eligibility requirements, question paper patterns, course codes, examination fees, and the application procedure. 

CSIR-UGC NET December 2026: Application Deadline 

Candidates intending to appear for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET examination can submit their applications online through the official CSIR-UGC NET website between October 7 and November 5, 2026. 

Applicants who need to pay the late fee can complete the payment process until November 9, 2026, at 11:50 pm. 

Candidates should verify the applicable eligibility criteria and other examination requirements before registering. They are also advised to refer to the official Information Bulletin for complete details. 

UGC-NET December 2026: Instructions For Applicants 

The NTA has issued several instructions that candidates must follow while submitting their application forms. 

  • Online applications only: Candidates must apply through the official NTA website. Forms submitted through other modes will not be accepted. 
  • One application per candidate: Applicants are permitted to submit only one application form. 
  • Follow official guidelines: Candidates must comply with the instructions in the Information Bulletin. Failure to do so may result in disqualification. 
  • Provide valid contact details: The email address and mobile number entered in the application should belong to the candidate or their parents or guardians and must remain accessible. The NTA will use these registered contact details for examination-related communication. 
  • Check details before submission: Applicants should carefully review all information entered in the form, as changes will not be permitted after final submission. 
  • Use Aadhaar-based verification where possible: Candidates are advised to use Aadhaar-based verification wherever possible, as it may help facilitate registration, examination-related procedures at centres and the processing of JRF-related formalities. 
  • Registration through Meri Pehchaan: For applicants' convenience, registration is also enabled through Meri Pehchaan, the single sign-on service of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. 

The NTA has clarified that the dates mentioned in the examination schedule are tentative. Candidates will be informed if any changes are made. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Class 10, 12 Timetable Release Update, Check Latest Details

UGC-NET December 2026: Helpline And Official Website 

Candidates who encounter difficulties while completing their UGC-NET December 2026 applications can contact the NTA through its helpline numbers, 011-40759000 and 011-69227700. Queries can also be sent by email to ugcnet@nta.ac.in. 

Applicants should visit the official NTA website to access the Information Bulletin, verify eligibility requirements and check the detailed subject-wise examination schedule. Reviewing the official instructions before submitting the form can help candidates avoid application-related errors. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 09 Oct 2026 09:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News NTA UGC NET December 2026 CSIR-UGC NET December 2026
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