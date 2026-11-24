Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom OSSTET 2026 results announced, 44,298 candidates qualified.

Overall pass percentage stands at 79.15%, including paper statistics.

Digital certificates available from November 25, subject to payment.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, has announced the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) Result 2026. According to the result data released by the board, 44,298 candidates have cleared the eligibility examination, registering an overall pass percentage of 79.15%. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their results through the official website at bseodisha.ac.in.

The OSSTET 2026 examination was held on September 30, 2026.

Those who have qualified will also be able to obtain their digitised OSSTET certificate from November 25, starting at 10 am. Candidates should note that downloading the certificate will require payment of the prescribed fee.

The board has also released the examination statistics, including the number of candidates registered, those who appeared, and the overall qualification figures for Paper 1 and Paper 2.

OSSTET Result 2026: How To Check And Download Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official BSE Odisha website at bseodisha.ac.in.

Step 2: Look for the latest updates section available on the homepage.

Step 3: Find and select the OSSTET Result 2026 link.

Step 4: The website will redirect you to a login page.

Step 5: Enter your examination roll number and date of birth in the required fields.

Step 6: Click on the submit button to proceed.

Step 7: Your OSSTET 2026 result will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Check the result details and download the scorecard. Keep a copy saved for future reference.

OSSTET 2026 Result: Check Paper 1 And Paper 2 Statistics

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, has released the examination statistics for Paper 1 and Paper 2 along with the OSSTET 2026 results. A total of 59,357 candidates registered for the examination, of whom 55,968 appeared. Out of those who appeared, 44,298 candidates qualified, recording an overall pass percentage of 79.15%.

The paper-wise examination statistics are provided below:

Paper 1:

Candidates registered: 55,193

Candidates appeared: 52,019

Candidates qualified: 41,192

Candidates absent: 3,174

Pass percentage: 79.19%

Paper 2:

Candidates registered: 4,164

Candidates appeared: 3,949

Candidates qualified: 3,106

Candidates absent: 215

Pass percentage: 78.65%

Overall Statistics:

Total candidates registered: 59,357

Total candidates appeared: 55,968

Total candidates qualified: 44,298

Total candidates absent: 3,389

Overall pass percentage: 79.15%

Paper 1 recorded a pass percentage of 79.19%, slightly higher than Paper 2's 78.65%.

OSSTET 2026: Digitised Certificate Download From November 25

Candidates who have cleared the eligibility test can download their digitised OSSTET 2026 certificates from November 25, 2026. The facility will become available from 10 am through the official BSE Odisha website.

Candidates will need to pay the applicable fee to access and download their certificates. They should keep their login details ready to complete the process once the download facility becomes active.

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