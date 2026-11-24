Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi private schools begin admissions prioritizing proximity, siblings, alumni.

Education Directorate prohibited 62 criteria, set specific age limits.

Applications open December 1; first list published January 20.

New Delhi: Entry-level admissions for the next academic session in Delhi's private schools are set to begin, with some schools announcing their admission criteria, giving weightage to neighbourhood proximity, siblings of existing students and alumni parents, among other categories.

Schools are expected to publish their admission criteria on Monday. The application process will cover nursery, kindergarten and Class 1 in private unaided recognised schools, with parents required to check the points allotted to different categories before applying.

Sudha Acharya, principal of ITL International School in Dwarka, said the school has to consider distance from the school, siblings of existing students, alumni parents and children of staff members under its admission criteria.

Mallika Preman of Tagore International School in East of Kailash said the school has given distance, siblings of existing students, alumni parents and first-born children weightage under its admission criteria.

Similarly, Vasant Valley School has allotted points to applicants living within a 10 to 15 km radius of the school, and to applicants whose father or mother is an alumnus. Siblings of existing students will also be considered under its admission criteria.

Delhi Public School, RK Puram, has allotted 50 points to applicants residing within 6 km of the school, 40 points to those living beyond 6 km and up to 8 km, 30 points to those residing beyond 8 km and up to 15 km, and 20 points to applicants living beyond 15 km.

The distance will be calculated on the basis of an aerial map and not road distance, according to the school's criteria.

The school has allotted 26 points to applicants whose brother or sister is currently studying at DPS RK Puram, DPS Vasant Vihar or DPS East of Kailash. It has also allotted 12 points each to fathers and mothers who are alumni of DPS RK Puram, with Class 10 or 12 certificates required as proof.

Shalimar Public School in Mahipalpur has allotted points to applicants residing within 1-3 km. The school has also included single-girl-child applicants in its admission criteria.

The Directorate of Education, in its 59-page circular, has listed around 62 prohibited admission criteria, including parents' educational qualifications, interview-based assessments, management quota, gender and Delhi domicile by birth. Schools have been directed to upload their admission criteria and detailed point-wise break-up on their respective websites.

The department has also prescribed age limits in accordance with the National Education Policy 2020. Children applying for nursery must be aged 3-4 years, kindergarten applicants four to five years and Class 1 applicants five to six years as on March 31, 2027.

Registration for admission to nursery, lower KG, upper KG and class 1 in private schools in Delhi for the next academic session will begin on December 1, with December 28 set as the last date for submitting applications, according to a Directorate of Education circular.

The first list of selected children, including the waiting list, will be published on January 20, followed by a second list on February 5. The admission process will conclude on March 12, the circular said.

Schools have been directed to upload their admission criteria and the corresponding points on the Directorate's portal by November 26. They will also have to display the criteria and points on their respective websites.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI