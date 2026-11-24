Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NCERT warns printers against poor-quality textbook production.

Such warning follows numerous complaints about substandard print.

Council demands strict adherence to prescribed high printing standards.

Violations will result in penalties, blacklisting, contract cancellation.

New Delhi: Poorly printed textbooks and blurred content will invite penalties, cancellation of contracts and blacklisting, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) warned its empanelled printing presses on Monday.

The warning follows complaints about substandard printing quality of textbooks.

"NCERT has been receiving numerous complaints from various parts of the country regarding the poor and substandard printing quality of NCERT textbooks and other publications available in the market.

"Such complaints pertain to inferior printing quality, which adversely affects the overall quality and acceptability of NCERT publications and undermines the reputation and credibility of the Council," the advisory issued by the NCERT said.

"NCERT, being a premier national institution entrusted with the responsibility of providing quality educational resources and standardised textbooks to schoolchildren across the country, places the utmost importance on maintaining high standards of printing, production and overall book quality," it added.

The council advised empanelled printing presses to exercise the highest degree of care, diligence and quality control at every stage of the printing and book production process.

"There should be strict adherence to the technical specifications, prescribed quality standards and production guidelines issued by NCERT from time to time. Maintenance of consistently high standards in printing, colour reproduction, registration, finishing, binding and overall workmanship is must," it said.

It also underlined the importance of proper inspection and quality checks at every stage of production to prevent defects and ensure that only books conforming to the prescribed standards are supplied to the NCERT.

Any deviation from the prescribed specifications, negligence in maintaining quality standards or supply of substandard books shall be viewed seriously, it added.

"In cases where violations are established, NCERT shall initiate appropriate action as per the applicable tender conditions and contractual provisions, including imposition of penalties, rejection of supplies, cancellation of allotted work, termination of contracts, revocation of empanelment and debarment/blacklisting, wherever warranted," it said.

Earlier in the day, the NCERT took cognisance of complaints regarding poor print quality in its textbooks, particularly concerns over blurred and unclear text in certain school books.

"NCERT has taken cognisance of the print-quality concern, is viewing it seriously and is examining it on priority. Strict action will be initiated against any printer found responsible. NCERT remains committed to providing clear, readable, student-friendly textbooks for every child," the council said in a post on X.

The action by the council comes after Vineet Jindal, a Supreme Court lawyer, highlighted alleged printing defects in class 10 textbooks.

"My son is in class 10, and after going through his NCERT textbook, I am deeply concerned about the quality of printing. The text is extremely small, blurred and poorly printed, making it difficult for students to read comfortably," Jindal had said in a post on X.

"NCERT must understand that such poor-quality textbooks can cause unnecessary eye strain, headaches and other health concerns among school children," he had said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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