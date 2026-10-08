CBSE Board Exam 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination timetable for 2027 soon. The date sheet for the 2026-27 academic session will be made available on the board's official website at cbse.gov.in.

There is, however, no official confirmation from CBSE regarding the release date of the 2027 timetable yet. For reference, the board had released a tentative examination schedule on September 24, 2025, last year.

ALSO READ: CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Class 10, 12 Timetable Release Update, Check Latest Details

CBSE Board Exam 2027: LOC Submission Already Underway

Ahead of the release of the date sheet, CBSE has already started the process of collecting candidate details through the List of Candidates (LOC) portal. The LOC submission window for Classes 10 and 12 opened on September 24.

Schools can submit the required candidate details without paying a late fee until October 21. After this deadline, the board will accept LOC submissions with a late fee from October 22 to October 26.

The LOC process is important for students appearing in the upcoming board examinations. According to CBSE, only candidates whose names have been submitted through the online LOC process will be permitted to appear for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations.

Students and parents should therefore ensure that their details have been correctly submitted by their respective schools within the prescribed timeline.

CBSE Date Sheet 2027: How To Download Timetable

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the examination circulars or latest notices section on the website.

Step 3: Look for the notification related to the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board Examinations 2027.

Step 4: Open the official date sheet PDF provided by the board.

Step 5: Check the examination details, including the class, subject code, subject name, examination date, and examination timing.

Step 6: Download the PDF and save a copy for future reference.

NOTE: Students should rely on the official CBSE website for the final timetable and avoid following unverified schedules circulating online.

CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Details Students Can Expect

The 2027 tentative examination schedule is expected to provide students with important information about the board examination calendar. The schedule may include details related to the CBSE board examination timeline, examination dates and timings.

Students can also expect information concerning the Class 10 and Class 12 main examinations. The schedule is also expected to provide details about the Class 12 board examination for sports students, the timeline for the Class 10 second board examination, and Class 12 supplementary examinations.

The board may also indicate the expected number of students who will appear for the 2027 board examinations.

ALSO READ: CBSE Board Exam 2027: Application Open For Class 10, 12 Private Candidates, Check Details

CBSE Class 10, 12 Timetable 2027: Why Date Sheet Matters

The release of the date sheet will help students organise their preparation according to the sequence of subjects and the gaps between examinations.

Once the official schedule is available, students can prepare a structured study plan covering revision, practice, and subject-wise preparation. The gap between two examinations can also help students decide how to divide their revision time.

For Class 10 and Class 12 students, knowing the examination dates in advance can make it easier to plan preparation for individual subjects and focus on areas that need additional revision. However, students should wait for the official CBSE notification before treating any circulating timetable as final.

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