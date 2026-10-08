India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEducationCBSE Board Exam Timetable 2027: Class 10, 12 Date Sheet, Subject-Wise Schedule To Be Released Soon

CBSE Board Exam Timetable 2027: Class 10, 12 Date Sheet, Subject-Wise Schedule To Be Released Soon

CBSE Board Exam Timetable 2027 for Classes 10 and 12 is expected soon. Check date sheet PDF download steps, exam details and LOC updates.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 03:04 PM (IST)

CBSE Board Exam 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination timetable for 2027 soon. The date sheet for the 2026-27 academic session will be made available on the board's official website at cbse.gov.in. 

There is, however, no official confirmation from CBSE regarding the release date of the 2027 timetable yet. For reference, the board had released a tentative examination schedule on September 24, 2025, last year. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Class 10, 12 Timetable Release Update, Check Latest Details

CBSE Board Exam 2027: LOC Submission Already Underway 

Ahead of the release of the date sheet, CBSE has already started the process of collecting candidate details through the List of Candidates (LOC) portal. The LOC submission window for Classes 10 and 12 opened on September 24. 

Schools can submit the required candidate details without paying a late fee until October 21. After this deadline, the board will accept LOC submissions with a late fee from October 22 to October 26. 

The LOC process is important for students appearing in the upcoming board examinations. According to CBSE, only candidates whose names have been submitted through the online LOC process will be permitted to appear for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. 

Students and parents should therefore ensure that their details have been correctly submitted by their respective schools within the prescribed timeline. 

CBSE Date Sheet 2027: How To Download Timetable 

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in. 

Step 2: Go to the examination circulars or latest notices section on the website. 

Step 3: Look for the notification related to the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board Examinations 2027. 

Step 4: Open the official date sheet PDF provided by the board. 

Step 5: Check the examination details, including the class, subject code, subject name, examination date, and examination timing. 

Step 6: Download the PDF and save a copy for future reference. 

NOTE: Students should rely on the official CBSE website for the final timetable and avoid following unverified schedules circulating online. 

CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Details Students Can Expect 

The 2027 tentative examination schedule is expected to provide students with important information about the board examination calendar. The schedule may include details related to the CBSE board examination timeline, examination dates and timings. 

Students can also expect information concerning the Class 10 and Class 12 main examinations. The schedule is also expected to provide details about the Class 12 board examination for sports students, the timeline for the Class 10 second board examination, and Class 12 supplementary examinations. 

The board may also indicate the expected number of students who will appear for the 2027 board examinations. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Board Exam 2027: Application Open For Class 10, 12 Private Candidates, Check Details

CBSE Class 10, 12 Timetable 2027: Why Date Sheet Matters 

The release of the date sheet will help students organise their preparation according to the sequence of subjects and the gaps between examinations. 

Once the official schedule is available, students can prepare a structured study plan covering revision, practice, and subject-wise preparation. The gap between two examinations can also help students decide how to divide their revision time. 

For Class 10 and Class 12 students, knowing the examination dates in advance can make it easier to plan preparation for individual subjects and focus on areas that need additional revision. However, students should wait for the official CBSE notification before treating any circulating timetable as final. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 08 Oct 2026 03:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE CBSE Board Exam 2027 CBSE Board Exam Timetable 2027
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
Railway NTPC 2026 Notification Out: 3,548 Graduate Posts Announced, Check Details
Railway NTPC 2026 Notification Out: 3,548 Graduate Posts Announced, Check Details
Education
NIOS Date Sheet 2026: Class 10, 12 October Exam Schedule Expected Soon, Check Download Steps
NIOS Date Sheet 2026: Class 10, 12 October Exam Schedule Expected Soon, Check Download Steps
Education
CUET UG 2027: Shorter Papers, 4-Subject Limit And New Grouping System Likely
CUET UG 2027: Shorter Papers, 4-Subject Limit And New Grouping System Likely
Education
NTA Chintan Shivir: Exam Reforms, Technology And Trust Building Discussed In 4-Day Meet
NTA Chintan Shivir: Exam Reforms, Technology And Trust Building Discussed In 4-Day Meet
Advertisement

Videos

Political Flashpoint: BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Delhi Protest Clash, Congress Faces Fresh Questions
Breaking: Srinagar Man Challenges Congress Protesters Over Vote Theft Claims
Breaking News: Delhi Protest Row Escalates as Police File Case Over Alleged Clash
Political Update: INDIA Bloc Plans Fresh Delhi Protest After Opposition Lunch Meet
Political Update: Akhilesh Yadav’s Ayodhya Visit Puts Ram Temple Question in Focus
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget