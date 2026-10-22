Gujarat Schools Tighten Entry Rules: Visitors Now Need Permission To Enter Campus

The Gujarat government has directed schools across the state to strengthen campus entry procedures, making prior written permission mandatory for outside visitors. The new instructions also place restrictions on photographing, recording or sharing students’ personal information without the required authorisation, with the aim of safeguarding children’s privacy, dignity, and security.

In a circular issued on Wednesday, the Office of the Commissioner of Schools said external visitors must obtain written approval from the principal or head of the institution before entering school premises. Authorised government officials performing their official duties are exempt from this requirement. Schools have also been instructed to maintain records of visitors in a register.

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The guidelines cover access to school buildings and areas where students participate in academic and extracurricular activities. They also empower principals to refuse entry if a visitor’s presence could compromise campus security, discipline, privacy, or the learning environment.

Gujarat School Entry Rules: Who Can Enter The Campus?

Under the new instructions, people visiting a school from outside must secure written permission from the principal or the institution’s head before entering the premises. The requirement applies to school visitors, while duly authorised government officials carrying out official duties are exempt.

Schools must record visitor details in their registers. Access to classrooms, laboratories, libraries, hostels, playgrounds, toilets, and other areas used by students will require prior written approval. Visitors entering these areas must be accompanied by the principal, a teacher, or another authorised school official.

Principals can deny entry to individuals if their presence is considered a potential risk to student privacy, school discipline, security, or normal academic activities.

Gujarat Schools Restrict Photography And Recording Without Permission

The Education Department has also issued instructions to prevent the unauthorised collection and circulation of students’ photographs, videos and personal details.

The circular states: "Photography, videography, interviews, audio recording or live streaming of students, teachers or school activities shall not be carried out without the prior written permission of the principal. Such activities may be permitted only for lawful purposes,"

It further specifies: "No visitor shall collect information about an individual child or publish the child's identity or photograph without the prior written permission of the principal, particularly where such activity is not in the best interests of the child and may affect the child's safety, dignity or privacy,"

These restrictions are intended to ensure that school activities and information about individual students are not recorded or shared in ways that could expose children to risks or violate their privacy.

Gujarat School Rules: Action Against Unauthorised Visitors

The circular gives school authorities' instructions on how to respond to violations. Anyone who enters the premises without approval, refuses to leave when asked, attempts unauthorised photography or videography, or disrupts school activities must be reported immediately to the local police and education authorities.

The provisions also allow principals to refuse access to visitors whose conduct or presence could interfere with the school’s functioning. These measures place responsibility on school administrations to monitor entry and address potential security concerns.

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Why Has Gujarat Emphasised Student Safety And Privacy?

The state government has referred to the principle of 'In Loco Parentis', which describes a responsibility similar to that of a parent, to underline its duty towards children studying in government schools. The circular identifies students’ safety, dignity, privacy, and welfare as key responsibilities.

It also refers to Article 21 of the Constitution, which protects the right to life and dignity, and the Supreme Court’s judgment in K S Puttaswamy (Retd) vs Union of India, which recognised privacy as a fundamental right.

Additionally, the circular cites school safety policies and guidelines issued by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). These guidelines stress the need for schools to provide children with a safe, secure, and child-friendly environment and protect them against exploitation and privacy violations.

For parents and students, the new directions reinforce the importance of safeguarding personal information and ensuring that visitors follow the school’s authorisation procedures.

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