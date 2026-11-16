Congress Forms Screening Committees For Assembly Polls In 5 States, Names Chairpersons

The Congress on Monday constituted screening committees for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur, according to an official press release issued by All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary KC Venugopal.

The release stated that the Congress President has constituted the committees for the respective states with immediate effect.

For Uttarakhand, Deepa Dasmunsi has been appointed as the Chairperson of the screening committee, while Anil Chaudhary and Pal Bhai Ambaliya have been named as members.

For Uttar Pradesh, Ajay Maken has been appointed as the Chairperson, with Aslam Shaikh and B V Srinivas named as members. In Punjab, Sirivella Prasad has been appointed as the Chairperson, while Sachin Sawant and Nivedith Alva will serve as members.

For Goa, K J George has been named the Chairperson, with Satej D Patil and Shafi Parambil as members. Meanwhile, for Manipur, B M Sandeep has been appointed as the Chairperson, and Hibi Eden and Rajesh Thakur have been named as members.

The AICC General Secretary or In-charge, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Leader, and AICC Secretaries attached to the General Secretary or In-charge for the respective states will be the ex-officio members of the committees, the release added.

In Punjab, the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) on Sunday also constituted a four-member committee to oversee and coordinate the induction of leaders joining the Indian National Congress from other political parties.

According to an official office order issued by PPCC President Pargat Singh, the committee comprises senior party functionaries, including Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Vijay Inder Singla and Punjab CLP Deputy Leader Aruna Chaudhary. The other two members of the newly constituted committee are Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon, Former MLA and Hardev Singh Laddi, MLA.

To avoid internal friction and ensure unity at the grassroots, the party has mandated that no outside leader will be inducted without prior consultations with local unit heads.

"The committee shall ensure that before any leader is inducted into the Congress Party, due consultations are held with the senior Congress leaders of the concerned area and the respective District Congress Committee President," the office order stated.

The order further emphasised that "the induction process shall be carried forward only after taking their views into consideration and ensuring proper coordination with the local party leadership."

The directive has come into force with immediate effect as the state gears up for the upcoming 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)