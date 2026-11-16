NEET PG Counselling 2026: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow, Check Important Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MCC announces NEET PG 2026 Round 2 allotment results tomorrow.

Allotted candidates must report to institutes with required documents.

Check MCC website for results and subsequent counselling updates.

NEET PG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is scheduled to announce the NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 2 seat allotment result tomorrow. Candidates who participated in the counselling process will be able to check their allotment status on the official MCC website once the result is declared.

The results will determine the colleges and courses allotted to candidates based on their NEET PG 2026 ranks, preferences submitted during choice filling, seat availability, and applicable reservation criteria.

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NEET PG Counselling 2026: What After Round 2 Seat Allotment?

Candidates who are allotted seats in Round 2 will have to download their allotment letters and report to their respective institutes within the prescribed schedule. They must complete document verification and other admission formalities within the given deadline.

Candidates should carefully check the reporting instructions issued by MCC and their allotted institutes to avoid missing any important admission-related requirements.

NEET PG Counselling 2026: Documents Required For Reporting

Candidates allotted seats will need to carry the necessary documents for verification during the reporting process. These generally include:

NEET PG admit card

NEET PG scorecard

MBBS degree certificate

Internship completion certificate

Valid identity proof

Seat allotment letter

Other relevant certificates, as specified by the counselling authority

Candidates are advised to check the official instructions for any additional documents required by their allotted institutes.

NEET PG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official MCC counselling website.

Step 2: Open the NEET PG Counselling 2026 section.

Step 3: Click on the Round 2 seat allotment result link.

Step 4: Log in using the required credentials.

Step 5: Check the allotment status and download the result.

Step 6: Download the allotment letter if a seat has been assigned.

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What If A Candidate Does Not Get A Seat In Round 2?

Candidates who do not receive a seat in the second round may get further opportunities in subsequent counselling rounds, subject to eligibility and the counselling guidelines.

They should regularly visit the official MCC website for updates regarding the next rounds, vacant seats, reporting deadlines, and other admission procedures.

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