Arunachal Cabinet Approves Rs 1,500 Crore School Infra Project, Jobs For Medal-Winning Athletes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cabinet approved Rs 1,500 crore school upgrade and sportspersons jobs.

Public service delivery, business licensing simplified for citizens.

Revised water policy, airport rules, mining changes approved.

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh cabinet on Saturday approved a Rs 1,500-crore school infrastructure project, direct government employment for medal-winning sportspersons and several measures to improve public service delivery and ease business operations.

According to an official statement, the cabinet cleared the standard operating procedure for implementing Mission Shikshit Arunachal by 2029, with an indicative outlay of Rs 1,500 crore for 2026-27 to 2028-29. The initiative aims to upgrade classrooms, school buildings, hostels, and teachers' quarters across the state.

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Mission Shikshit Arunachal: Rs 1,500 Crore For School Upgradation

Under the first phase of the mission, more than 800 schools have been upgraded at a cost of Rs 3,612 crore. The work included over 120 hostels, 152 science laboratories, and 159 libraries.

The second phase will focus on identifying infrastructure gaps and selecting projects through district-based planning. Digital tracking, geo-tagging, financial audits, and third-party verification will be used to monitor implementation and ensure transparency.

CM-STARS: Government Jobs For Medal-Winning Sportspersons

The cabinet also approved the Chief Minister's Sports Talent Appointment and Recognition Scheme (CM-STARS), which will provide direct government employment to medal-winning athletes at the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Asian Games, Asian Para Games and Commonwealth Games.

The scheme will be implemented through amendments to the Arunachal Sports Policy, 2017. It aims to provide career security to athletes, recognise their achievements, and encourage greater participation in sports among young people.

It will also allow experienced sportspersons to contribute as players, coaches and sports administrators, the statement said.

Changes To Public Service Delivery And Business Licensing

In another decision, the cabinet approved amendments to the Arunachal Pradesh (Methods and Procedures of Delivery of Services) Rules, 2017. The changes will enable online filing of appeals, automated processing, and automatic escalation when notified public services are not delivered within the prescribed timelines.

The revised rules also provide for financial accountability of defaulting public servants and immediate compensation for citizens affected by delays in service delivery or the disposal of appeals.

To simplify business operations, the cabinet approved the rationalisation of dual licensing requirements for 28 categories of establishments in municipal areas. Businesses holding valid statutory licences or registrations issued by competent central or state authorities will no longer require a separate municipal trade licence.

However, they must continue to follow regulations concerning fire safety, sanitation, building permissions, and environmental protection.

Revised Water Supply Policy Gets Cabinet Approval

The cabinet cleared a revised Operation and Maintenance (O&M) Policy for rural and urban water supply systems, incorporating all 19 key recommendations of the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The policy aims to ensure financial sustainability and strengthen community participation, particularly through gram panchayats and Village Water and Sanitation Committees.

According to the government, more than Rs 4,500 crore was spent on expanding drinking water infrastructure under the Jal Jeevan Mission between 2016 and 2026. The state has achieved 100 per cent Har Ghar Jal saturation.

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Airport Development, Mining And Other Decisions

The cabinet further approved the Arunachal Pradesh Airport Development Authority Land Disposal Rules, 2026, which establish a framework for transparent land management and private investment through a leasehold-based system.

The rules are expected to facilitate the development of Hollongi Aero-City and attract investments in commercial, residential, logistics, and hospitality sectors.

Other decisions included approval of an MoU between the Department of Geology and Mining and the Arunachal Pradesh Space Application Centre for using satellite imagery, GIS and drone surveys in mineral exploration and monitoring. An increase in timber royalty rates was also approved.

The cabinet additionally cleared the creation of posts in several departments, including Lokayukta, Election, Rural Works, Rural Development, Sericulture, Fisheries, and Geology and Mining. Recruitment rules for various posts in other departments were also approved.

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