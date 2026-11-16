Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UPSC accepting 13 diverse government position applications until December 4.

Roles include Dental Surgeon, Ayurveda, Homeopathic Physician, Scientist B.

Applicants must verify eligibility, age, registration, and fee details.

Selection involves application assessment, recruitment test, and interviews.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is accepting online applications for 13 government positions under Advertisement No. 13/2026. The vacancies cover four designations: Dental Surgeon, Ayurveda Physician, Homeopathic Physician and Scientist 'B', offering opportunities for candidates from medical, healthcare and science backgrounds.

The application window opened on November 14, 2026, and eligible candidates can register through the official website, upsconline.nic.in, until December 4, 2026. The recruitment covers three government organisations: the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Botanical Survey of India.

Before submitting their forms, applicants should review the educational qualifications, registration requirements, and age limits specified for their preferred positions.

UPSC Recruitment 2026: How Many Vacancies Are Available?

The commission has divided the 13 advertised positions among four job profiles. Here is the department-wise vacancy breakdown:

Dental Surgeon: 5 posts under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Ayurveda Physician: 2 posts under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). Homeopathic Physician: 1 post under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). Scientist 'B': 5 posts under the Botanical Survey of India.

UPSC Recruitment 2026: Check Qualification And Age Requirements

The eligibility conditions differ according to the position. Candidates should check the following requirements before applying.

Dental Surgeon – 5 Vacancies

Applicants must possess a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degree from a recognised institution or another eligible dental qualification mentioned in the notification. Registration with a State Dental Council or Tribunal in India is also necessary.

Candidates must have completed the Compulsory Rotating Internship (CRI). Those who have not finished their internship can still submit applications, provided they complete it before appointment.

Age limit: 35 years for UR and EWS candidates.

SC candidates: Up to 40 years.

PwBD relaxation: Up to 10 years, subject to eligibility.

Ayurveda Physician – 2 Vacancies

Candidates applying for this position should hold an Ayurveda degree awarded by a recognised university, statutory State Board, Council or Faculty of Indian Systems of Medicine. Enrolment on the Central or State Register for Indian Medicine is mandatory.

Age limit: 35 years for UR and EWS candidates.

PwBD relaxation: Up to 10 years, subject to eligibility.

Homeopathic Physician – 1 Vacancy

Applicants must have a degree in Homoeopathy from a recognised university or statutory State Board or Council. They must also be registered with the Central or State Register of Homoeopathy.

Age limit: 35 years for EWS candidates.

PwBD relaxation: Up to 10 years, subject to eligibility.

Scientist 'B' – 5 Vacancies

The Scientist 'B' position requires a Master's degree in Botany, Horticulture or Organic Chemistry from a recognised university or institute. A doctorate in any of these three subjects is considered a desirable qualification.

The discipline-wise distribution of the vacancies is:

Botany: 3 posts

Horticulture: 1 post

Organic Chemistry: 1 post

The prescribed upper age limits are 35 years for UR/EWS candidates, 38 years for OBC candidates and 40 years for SC candidates. Eligible PwBD applicants can receive up to 10 years of age relaxation.

Important: UPSC has issued the Scientist 'B' vacancies again with changes to the PwBD suitability criteria. For determining age eligibility under this revised advertisement, the commission will consider July 3, 2026, the closing date mentioned in the original advertisement.

UPSC Recruitment 2026: Important Dates To Remember

Applicants should keep track of the following deadlines to ensure they complete the registration process on time:

Notification issued: November 14, 2026. Application window opened: November 14, 2026. Online registration closes: December 4, 2026. Last time for submission: 6 PM on December 4, 2026. Interview dates: To be announced separately by UPSC.

UPSC Recruitment 2026: Application Fee Details

The application fee depends on the candidate's category. The prescribed charges are as follows:

General, OBC and EWS male applicants: Rs 25.

Female applicants: No application fee.

SC/ST applicants: Exempted from payment.

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD): Exempted from payment.

Candidates who are required to pay the fee can complete the transaction using a debit card, credit card, UPI or internet banking.

UPSC Recruitment 2026 Application: How To Submit

Step 1: Open the official website at upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: Complete the account creation procedure and obtain a Universal Registration Number (URN).

Step 3: Log in and provide the required details in the Common Application Form (CAF).

Step 4: Choose the specific recruitment application corresponding to the position.

Step 5: Attach the necessary certificates, photographs, and signatures.

Step 6: Make the prescribed fee payment, wherever applicable.

Step 7: Verify the information entered in the application before final submission.

Step 8: Save a copy of the completed application form for future reference.

UPSC Recruitment 2026: What Is The Selection Process?

The commission will assess the applications received before deciding which candidates should be shortlisted for the next stage. Depending on the volume of applications and the requirements of the advertised positions, UPSC may organise a recruitment test followed by an interview.

The interview timetable will be published separately. Applicants should monitor the official UPSC website for updates about shortlisting, examinations, and subsequent selection-related announcements.

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