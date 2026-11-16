Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SC notes Yamuna pollution worsens despite huge spending.

CPCB to monitor water quality, hold authorities accountable.

Court directs STPs install smart meters, address pollution sources.

The Supreme Court has observed that despite huge sums being spent on cleaning the Yamuna, pollution in the river has only increased, exposing failures in civic administration across towns and cities along its banks.

A bench of Justices Manoj Misra and Manmohan, in an order passed on November 4, said the river's deteriorating condition reflected the state of civic governance, particularly the discharge of wastewater into it through 520 drains, ANI news agency reported.

“This Court thinks that everything that is wrong with civic administration in the towns, cities and villages situated along the banks of the river is reflected in the poor health of the river,” the bench observed.

Supreme Court Directs CPCB To Monitor Yamuna Water Quality

The apex court directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to monitor water quality at the points where the Yamuna and major drains enter and exit every State, Union Territory and district.

It said the authorities concerned would be held accountable and penalised if water quality deteriorated within their jurisdiction.

“If the water quality deteriorates on any parameter while flowing through, or exiting a State/Union Territory or a District therein, then that State/Union Territory or District... shall be held accountable and penalised,” the court said.

The bench also asked the CPCB to formulate a mechanism to calculate environmental compensation.

SC Says More Sewage Treatment Plants Alone Won't Solve Pollution

The bench stressed that industrial pollution and untreated sewage must be addressed at source, observing that merely setting up more sewage treatment plants (STPs) would not resolve the problem.

It also flagged that none of Delhi's 37 existing STPs met all prescribed standards. The court further highlighted discrepancies in the government's claims regarding encroachments on 35 water bodies and wetlands in Zone 'O'.

Invoking the doctrine of Common But Differentiated Responsibilities, the Supreme Court said all States sharing the Yamuna must treat it as one continuous ecosystem. It added that each State must shoulder responsibility in proportion to its contribution to pollution and its capacity to address it.

STPs, CETPs Told To Install Smart Meters Within A Month

The bench directed all STPs, Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) and government-commissioned biogas plants to install tamper-proof smart energy meters within a month.

These facilities have also been directed to upload live data on their operations and the quality of discharged water.

The CPCB has been tasked with carrying out quarterly surprise inspections. Environmental compensation will be recoverable for every day of non-compliance, the court said.

Supreme Court Orders Protection Of Delhi's Zone 'O'

The bench directed that Delhi's Zone 'O' be protected as a green zone. Structures in the area must be removed in accordance with the law, while eligible occupants must be rehabilitated.

To ensure effective implementation of its directions, the court asked all Central and State authorities to extend full assistance to the CPCB, including unrestricted access to treatment facilities and records during surprise inspections.

It also directed the Chief Secretaries of States and Union Territories in the Yamuna basin, along with the concerned Central Ministries, to appoint senior nodal officers within two weeks to coordinate compliance with the court's directions.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on January 13, 2027.