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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRobert Pattinson Is The New James Bond, Replaces Daniel Craig As 007; Actor Calls Role A ‘Dream Come True’

Robert Pattinson Is The New James Bond, Replaces Daniel Craig As 007; Actor Calls Role A ‘Dream Come True’

The new James Bond has been announced and he is replacing Daniel Craig as 007. Amazon MGM confirmed that Robert Pattinson will be new James Bond with Denis Villeneuve set to direct the next film.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 16 Nov 2026 10:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Robert Pattinson officially named new James Bond, succeeding Daniel Craig.
  • Amazon MGM confirmed Pattinson as 007 on November 16.
  • Director Denis Villeneuve welcomed Pattinson, praising his timeless 007 spirit.

Well, the guessing game is finally over, and the next James Bond has a name! Robert Pattinson is officially stepping into the shoes of the iconic British spy, taking over from Daniel Craig as the new 007. After months of speculation and a long list of contenders, the makers have confirmed the Batman actor as the seventh star to play Bond on the big screen. Pattinson, 40, takes over the licence to thrill after Craig's final outing as the secret agent in No Time to Die in 2021.

The announcement ends months of speculation, with several actors, including Jack Lowden, Josh O’Connor, Callum Turner and Nicholas Hoult, reportedly considered for the role. Pattinson, 40, takes over after Craig’s final appearance as Bond in No Time to Die in 2021.

Amazon MGM Confirms Robert Pattinson As 007

Amazon MGM Studios confirmed Pattinson’s casting on Monday, November 16, through the official 007 social media accounts. After wiping the accounts clean, the franchise shared a simple message — “Identity confirmed” — alongside the first image of Pattinson as Bond, dressed in a black tuxedo and holding a gun.

The announcement also comes 20 years after Daniel Craig’s Casino Royale opened in UK cinemas, marking a significant moment in the franchise’s history.

Robert Pattinson Calls Bond Role A ‘Dream Come True’

Pattinson expressed his excitement over taking on one of cinema’s most iconic characters. “James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime,” Pattinson said in a statement shared by Variety.

He thanked director Denis Villeneuve, producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman, Tanya Lapointe and Amazon MGM Studios for their confidence in him, calling the role a “dream come true”.

Denis Villeneuve Welcomes Pattinson As New 007

Denis Villeneuve, who will direct the next Bond film, also welcomed Pattinson to the franchise.

The filmmaker thanked the actors who were considered for the role before confirming Pattinson as his choice for 007.

“I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond. He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin,” Villeneuve said.

Villeneuve and Pattinson previously worked together on Dune: Part Three.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been announced as the new James Bond?

Robert Pattinson is officially the new James Bond, taking over from Daniel Craig. He was confirmed as the seventh actor to play 007 on the big screen.

Who confirmed Robert Pattinson's casting as 007?

Amazon MGM Studios confirmed Pattinson's casting on Monday, November 16. The announcement was made through the official 007 social media accounts.

How did Robert Pattinson react to being cast as James Bond?

Pattinson called the Bond role a 'dream come true' and an 'honor of a lifetime.' He expressed excitement and thanked the studios and producers for their confidence.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 16 Nov 2026 10:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Robert Pattinson James Bond 007
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