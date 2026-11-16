Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Robert Pattinson officially named new James Bond, succeeding Daniel Craig.

Amazon MGM confirmed Pattinson as 007 on November 16.

Director Denis Villeneuve welcomed Pattinson, praising his timeless 007 spirit.

Well, the guessing game is finally over, and the next James Bond has a name! Robert Pattinson is officially stepping into the shoes of the iconic British spy, taking over from Daniel Craig as the new 007. After months of speculation and a long list of contenders, the makers have confirmed the Batman actor as the seventh star to play Bond on the big screen. Pattinson, 40, takes over the licence to thrill after Craig's final outing as the secret agent in No Time to Die in 2021.

The announcement ends months of speculation, with several actors, including Jack Lowden, Josh O’Connor, Callum Turner and Nicholas Hoult, reportedly considered for the role. Pattinson, 40, takes over after Craig’s final appearance as Bond in No Time to Die in 2021.

Amazon MGM Confirms Robert Pattinson As 007

Amazon MGM Studios confirmed Pattinson’s casting on Monday, November 16, through the official 007 social media accounts. After wiping the accounts clean, the franchise shared a simple message — “Identity confirmed” — alongside the first image of Pattinson as Bond, dressed in a black tuxedo and holding a gun.

Identity Confirmed https://t.co/FCU5A9c1wk — James Bond (@007) November 16, 2026

The announcement also comes 20 years after Daniel Craig’s Casino Royale opened in UK cinemas, marking a significant moment in the franchise’s history.

Robert Pattinson Calls Bond Role A ‘Dream Come True’

Pattinson expressed his excitement over taking on one of cinema’s most iconic characters. “James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime,” Pattinson said in a statement shared by Variety.

He thanked director Denis Villeneuve, producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman, Tanya Lapointe and Amazon MGM Studios for their confidence in him, calling the role a “dream come true”.

Denis Villeneuve Welcomes Pattinson As New 007

Denis Villeneuve, who will direct the next Bond film, also welcomed Pattinson to the franchise.

The filmmaker thanked the actors who were considered for the role before confirming Pattinson as his choice for 007.

“I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond. He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin,” Villeneuve said.

Villeneuve and Pattinson previously worked together on Dune: Part Three.