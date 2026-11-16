Captain Amarinder Singh Attends Sonia Gandhi's Book Launch: Is The SAD-BJP Alliance In Danger?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sonia Gandhi's memoir launched, prominent leaders attended Delhi.

Captain Amarinder's presence sparked significant political speculation.

He expressed BJP dissatisfaction, yet affirmed future with party.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, was formally launched in Delhi on Monday at the ITC Maurya Hotel. Several prominent leaders from the INDIA bloc attended the event, including party chiefs and chief ministers from different states.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav, and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren were among those present.

Other prominent attendees included Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, former Punjab Chief Minister and BJP leader Captain Amarinder Singh, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, Congress general secretary Mukul Wasnik, MP Tariq Anwar, Ashok Gehlot, MP Manickam Tagore and Madhu Yaskhi Goud.

Captain Amarinder Singh's Surprise Appearance Draws Attention

Captain Amarinder Singh's presence at the launch drew particular attention, as the former Punjab Chief Minister is currently associated with the BJP. His appearance at the event has triggered fresh discussion in political circles.

His visit is being seen as significant because the BJP has been questioning several claims made in Sonia Gandhi's memoir, both in Punjab and at the national level.

Captain Amarinder has previously made headlines for expressing dissatisfaction over what he described as a lack of recognition within the BJP and for praising the Congress's organisational culture.

Punjab Congress in-charge Sachin Pilot has also previously commented on the possibility of Amarinder returning to the Congress, saying that he is a leader of considerable political stature and that anything is possible in politics.

Why Is Captain Amarinder Singh's Congress Return Being Discussed?

Captain Amarinder Singh has said that he has spent four years in the BJP but has not gained much from joining the party. He has also argued that the BJP does not understand Punjab well.

According to him, the party has never formed a government in Punjab on its own and should seek the advice of experienced leaders to understand the state's political landscape.

In an interview a few days ago, Amarinder said he continued to share good relations with the Congress high command. Describing the Congress as a family, he said its leaders would make time to meet him whenever he called.

He contrasted this with his experience in the BJP, saying that he had been able to meet the party's high command only once or twice since joining it. He also said the BJP had too many rules and that leaders did not share everything with one another.

Captain Says His Political Future Lies With BJP

Despite the speculation, Captain Amarinder Singh has previously made it clear that his political journey is now with the BJP and that he would not return to the Congress.

He had also said that he would always be available if Sonia Gandhi needed him personally.

On contesting the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, Amarinder said it was no longer possible for him to contest from Patiala. He added that his daughter, Jai Inder Kaur, could contest the election.

Sonia Gandhi's Memoir Released On November 10

Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, was first released on November 10, 2026, and has since generated considerable political discussion.

In the book, she writes about her first meeting with her husband, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, their personal and family life, health-related matters and various political developments in the country.

Following its release, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other NDA allies have criticised several aspects of the memoir.