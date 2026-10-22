JEE Main 2027 Registration Date: When Will Session 1 Applications Begin? Check Latest Update

JEE Main Registration 2027: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet announced the registration date for JEE Main 2027. Candidates planning to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) Session 1 can check the official notification and application details on the NTA JEE website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As per the announced examination schedule, JEE Main 2027 Session 1 will be conducted on January 22, 23 and 24, followed by January 28, 29 and 30, 2027. The examination will take place in two shifts each day. The first shift is scheduled from 9 am to 12 noon, while the second shift will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

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Engineering aspirants should keep checking the official website for updates on the application form, registration deadlines, eligibility requirements, and other important instructions. The registration date should be treated as unconfirmed until NTA publishes an official announcement.

JEE Main 2027 Registration: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official NTA JEE website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the JEE Main 2027 registration link on the homepage.

Step 3: Open the link to access the registration page.

Step 4: Enter the required details to complete the initial registration.

Step 5: Log in using the credentials generated during registration.

Step 6: Fill in the online application form with the necessary information.

Step 7: Pay the applicable examination fee through the available payment options.

Step 8: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page.

Step 9: Keep a printed copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

JEE Main 2027 Eligibility Criteria: Who Can Apply?

Candidates who have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination are eligible to apply, subject to the examination's prescribed conditions. Students appearing for their Class 12 or equivalent examination in 2027 can also apply.

There is no age limit for appearing in JEE Main 2027. Candidates who passed their Class 12 or equivalent examination in 2025 or 2026, as well as those appearing in 2027, can take the examination irrespective of their age.

Aspirants should check the official information bulletin for the complete eligibility conditions and other requirements before submitting their applications.

JEE Main 2027 Exam Pattern: Paper 1, Paper 2A And Paper 2B

JEE Main comprises different papers for admission to engineering, architecture, and planning programmes. Candidates should select the paper relevant to their intended course.

Paper 1: B.E. and B.Tech.

Paper 1 is conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate engineering programmes.

Paper 2A: B.Arch.

Paper 2A is intended for candidates seeking admission to Bachelor of Architecture programmes. Mathematics (Part I) and the Aptitude Test (Part II) are conducted in CBT mode. The Drawing Test (Part III) is held offline and must be attempted on an A4-size drawing sheet.

Paper 2B: B.Planning

Paper 2B is for candidates applying to Bachelor of Planning programmes. It includes Mathematics (Part I), the Aptitude Test (Part II) and Planning-Based Questions (Part III), all conducted in Computer-Based Test mode.

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JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Exam Dates And Timings

The Session 1 examination is scheduled across six dates in January 2027. Candidates should note the announced dates and shift timings while preparing for the examination.

- Exam dates: January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30, 2027

- First shift: 9 am to 12 noon

- Second shift: 3 pm to 6 pm

- Official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

The exact registration opening date and application deadline have not yet been announced. Candidates are advised to rely on updates published by NTA and avoid treating unofficial registration timelines as confirmed.

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