‘I May Not Return Alive’: Imran Khan Seeks Urgent Medical Treatment For Himself, Wife

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jailed Khan appealed for urgent medical treatment, citing declining health.

Wife Bushra Bibi risks blindness, requires immediate eye surgery.

Khan alleges solitary confinement severely affected his mental health.

Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has made an urgent appeal to the country's top courts for medical treatment for himself and his wife, Bushra Bibi, warning that his deteriorating health has left him fearing he may not survive.

In an open letter addressed to the chief justices of Pakistan's Federal Constitutional Court, Supreme Court and Islamabad High Court, Khan alleged that authorities had ignored earlier court directions on his medical treatment. He also claimed that he had been kept in solitary confinement for up to 22 hours a day, without access to his family, lawyers or the outside world.

The letter was shared on X by his lawyer, Barrister Salman Safdar, who met Khan at Adiala jail on November 11. During the meeting, the former prime minister had asked him to convey his concerns to the judges.

“I spent my life building hospitals so that those who could not afford treatment would receive it free of cost. Today, I ask only that my wife and I be treated,” Khan wrote.

Khan Claims Prolonged Solitary Confinement Has Affected His Health

In the letter, Khan alleged that he had been kept isolated from the outside world, with no access to family members, lawyers, telephone calls with his sons, books or television. He claimed the restrictions had continued for up to 22 hours a day and had taken a serious toll on his mental health.

Khan said his lawyer had been allowed to meet him only four times during the year, while Bushra Bibi had met her counsel just once. He also alleged that his weekly meeting with his wife had been cancelled without explanation and that he had been denied meetings with his sisters, whom he said were in custody.

According to Khan, a jail medical board had recorded his anxiety and recommended more frequent contact with his wife and family, along with access to reading material and television. However, he alleged that these recommendations had not been implemented.

“No one in the jail is permitted to respond to me or speak to me, not when I offer them salaam and not when I recite a verse of the Holy Quran,” he wrote.

Khan further alleged that the restrictions were intended to make him ill and break his will.

He also claimed that his lawyer discovered during a meeting on February 10 that he had lost 85% of the vision in his right eye. According to Khan, neither his family nor his legal team had been informed about the condition at the time.

‘Blood Pressure Reached 192, 193’: Khan Warns Of Health Risks

Khan said his blood pressure had steadily increased during his confinement, rising from 130 to 150 and then 170 before reaching 192 and 193 on November 10.

He claimed doctors had warned him that he was at high risk of a brain haemorrhage and cardiac arrest, adding that his heart had already suffered damage.

“At seventy-four, this unrelenting state is taking me to a place from which I may not return alive,” he wrote.

Explaining why he had addressed the judges, Khan said his solitary cell had become “the only way my voice can leave these walls”. He also rejected suggestions that he was seeking medical relief to avoid his legal cases, maintaining that he had continued to contest them on their merits.

Imran Khan Says Bushra Bibi Could Lose Her Eyesight

Khan said his wife's medical condition was the immediate reason behind his decision to approach the courts.

According to the letter, Bushra Bibi suffered a retinal detachment in April and underwent what Khan described as complicated eye surgery in secrecy before being returned to solitary confinement.

He claimed that when he met her this month, she could neither tolerate light nor open her eyes. Without another operation, Khan warned, she could permanently lose her eyesight.

He also alleged that her medical records had been withheld and that she had been denied access to doctors of her choice. Khan raised concerns over her pending request for suspension of sentence as well.

Bushra Bibi has separately approached the courts seeking an examination by an ophthalmologist and permission to receive treatment from doctors of her choice at her own expense. She has said doctors diagnosed her with a mature cataract and recommended another eye operation.

Khan Says Supreme Court Order On Hospital Transfer Was Not Followed

In his letter, Khan said the Supreme Court had directed on August 18 that he be shifted to Islamabad's Shifa International Hospital within two days. The order also called for a medical board to examine him and for him to be allowed contact with his family, he claimed.

“That order has not been implemented,” Khan wrote.

Instead, the government took him to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences for an eye examination before returning him to prison.

Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar had attributed the change in arrangements to security concerns after PTI workers gathered outside the hospital. The PTI denied the allegations and accused the government of disregarding the court's directions.

Khan also complained that his medical concerns were not being addressed as promptly as other legal matters. He said his appeal in the Toshakhana-2 case was being taken up ahead of older matters concerning his health and the implementation of court orders.

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Serving 17-Year Jail Terms

Khan and Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 17 years in prison in the Toshakhana-2 case, which relates to the purchase of a Bulgari jewellery set gifted to Khan by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during an official visit in 2021.

The former prime minister said he had faced several prosecutions after losing power in a no-confidence vote in 2022 but had chosen to fight the cases through the courts. He alleged that the legal system had failed to provide relief when he and his wife needed it most.

“I do not ask your Lordships for any favour. All I request as justice is the implementation of the orders of the honourable SC and proper treatment for our medical conditions,” he wrote.

He added that he could prove his innocence only if he remained alive and urged the judges to intervene “before it is too late”.

Khan's sons also reacted to the letter. Kasim Khan described it as devastating to read, while Sulaiman Khan called it “incredibly harrowing”, saying his father's demand for medical care was not a request for special treatment.

Khan has been in prison since August 2023, while Bushra Bibi was arrested in January 2025 in a separate case. Khan denies wrongdoing in the corruption cases against him and maintains that they are politically motivated. Pakistan's government has denied the allegation.