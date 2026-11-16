Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Latif Bhat killed by forces in Kashmir's Kulgam.

Operation followed Kulgam attack injuring three CRPF personnel.

Bhat allegedly masterminded the attack; security heightened territory-wide.

Security forces have killed two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including top commander Mohammad Latif Bhat, in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, officials said. The operation involved the Indian Army, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Latif Bhat was allegedly involved in several terror attacks against India. Security forces launched the operation following a recent attack in Kulgam in which three CRPF personnel were injured.

Security forces had leads on attackers

CRPF Special Director General Sandeep Khirwar said on Monday that an alert had been heightened across Jammu and Kashmir following the November 11 attack in Kulgam.

He said the CRPF had increased security across the Union Territory after three of its personnel were injured in the attack. Security forces had also received clues about the attackers before the encounter, he said.

The development came as CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh had visited Kashmir to assess the security situation following the recent attack. The visit took place amid an ongoing search for LeT terrorist Mohammad Latif Bhat, who was allegedly the mastermind behind the attack.

Two attacks reported within 24 hours

Within 24 hours of the Kulgam attack, terrorists allegedly killed two Special Police Officers, Babi Chand and Yashpal Kumar, in Kishtwar district.

The two were reportedly on their way to join the Army in an anti-terror operation when they were killed.