Odisha Govt Committed To Ensuring Quality Education For Every Child, Says CM

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Majhi committed to children's education, safety, and holistic development.

CM inaugurated children's festival 'Suravi-2026' in Bhubaneswar.

Launched robotics labs, Odia scholarships for thousands of students.

Governor, Naveen Patnaik remembered Nehru on Children's Day.

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday said his government remains committed to ensuring quality education, safety and holistic development of every child in the state.

In a message on Children's Day, which commemorates the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, Majhi said children are the future of the country.

Taking to social media, the chief minister said, “Warm wishes to all children on the occasion of Children’s Day. Children are the invaluable treasures of our society and the future of our nation. Our government remains committed to ensuring quality education, safety and holistic development for every child, paving the way for a brighter future.”

Majhi had on Thursday inaugurated a state-level children’s festival, 'Suravi-2026', at the Capital High School Ground in Bhubaneswar and said children are the bright future of the state and the country.

He had urged them to become innovators, not just users of technology.

He also launched robotics labs in 807 schools and announced Odia Language Scholarships for 7,350 students.

Governor Braj Mohan Ram and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik remembered the country’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, on his birth anniversary.

In a social media post, the governor said, "Remembering Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary. His love for children and vision of nurturing young minds continue to inspire us to build a brighter future for every child. Warm wishes on Children’s Day!"

Patnaik, the BJD president and former Odisha chief minister, said Nehru's vision "laid the foundation of modern, progressive and self-reliant India".

"Humble tributes to the first Prime Minister of independent India, Pt. #JawaharlalNehru on his birth anniversary, celebrated as #Children'sDay to commemorate his deep affection for children. His vision laid the foundation of modern, progressive and self-reliant India. On this day, let us ensure that every child is cherished, educated, and empowered to shape the nation's future."

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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