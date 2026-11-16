Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gangster Goldy Dhillon threatened Amitabh, Abhishek over 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Dhillon warned security measures would not protect the father-son duo.

He claimed two associates arrested; 200 more operatives ready.

Gangster Goldy Dhillon, an alleged close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, has threatened Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan over an alleged remark by the actor concerning the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

In a threatening post on Facebook, Dhillon named both Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan and warned that they would be targeted regardless of the security measures they adopted. He also referred to bulletproof cabins, claiming that even such protection would not save the father-son duo.

Goldy Dhillon Claims Two Associates Arrested In Mumbai

In his Facebook post, Dhillon claimed that the Delhi Police Special Cell had arrested two of his associates, Vikas Thakur and Deepak Singh, in Mumbai.

He said the two men should not be linked to any other gang and described them as his associates. He claimed that their detention had not averted any planned attack and asserted that 200 more of his operatives were stationed and ready in Mumbai.





Gangster Invokes 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots In Threatening Post

Referring to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Dhillon said those responsible for the violence would never be forgiven, irrespective of where they were living.

He also threatened anyone who, according to him, spoke against the Sikh community, saying that such individuals would be considered his enemies.

Goldy Dhillon Directly Threatens Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan

Directly targeting the Bachchan family, Dhillon warned that no matter how many bulletproof cabins they constructed or what security measures they adopted, the father-son duo would be killed inside those very enclosures.

He explicitly named Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in parentheses following the threat, leaving no ambiguity about whom his warning was directed at.

The threatening post came alongside Dhillon's claims about the arrest of his two associates in Mumbai.