Gangster Goldy Dhillon, an alleged close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, issued the threats. He explicitly named both Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan in his social media post.
‘Bulletproof Cabins Won’t Save You’: Gangster Goldy Dhillon Threatens Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan Over 1984 Riots Remark
Gangster Goldy Dhillon threatened Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek over an alleged 1984 riots remark, claiming that the arrest of two associates had not averted a planned attack in Mumbai.
- Gangster Goldy Dhillon threatened Amitabh, Abhishek over 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
- Dhillon warned security measures would not protect the father-son duo.
- He claimed two associates arrested; 200 more operatives ready.
Gangster Goldy Dhillon, an alleged close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, has threatened Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan over an alleged remark by the actor concerning the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
In a threatening post on Facebook, Dhillon named both Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan and warned that they would be targeted regardless of the security measures they adopted. He also referred to bulletproof cabins, claiming that even such protection would not save the father-son duo.
Goldy Dhillon Claims Two Associates Arrested In Mumbai
In his Facebook post, Dhillon claimed that the Delhi Police Special Cell had arrested two of his associates, Vikas Thakur and Deepak Singh, in Mumbai.
He said the two men should not be linked to any other gang and described them as his associates. He claimed that their detention had not averted any planned attack and asserted that 200 more of his operatives were stationed and ready in Mumbai.
Gangster Invokes 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots In Threatening Post
Referring to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Dhillon said those responsible for the violence would never be forgiven, irrespective of where they were living.
He also threatened anyone who, according to him, spoke against the Sikh community, saying that such individuals would be considered his enemies.
Goldy Dhillon Directly Threatens Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan
Directly targeting the Bachchan family, Dhillon warned that no matter how many bulletproof cabins they constructed or what security measures they adopted, the father-son duo would be killed inside those very enclosures.
He explicitly named Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in parentheses following the threat, leaving no ambiguity about whom his warning was directed at.
The threatening post came alongside Dhillon's claims about the arrest of his two associates in Mumbai.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who threatened Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan?
What was the reason for Goldy Dhillon's threat to the Bachchans?
Dhillon issued the threat over an alleged remark by Amitabh Bachchan concerning the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He vowed that those responsible for the violence would never be forgiven.
What specific warning did Goldy Dhillon give the Bachchan family?
He warned that despite security measures or bulletproof cabins, the father-son duo would be targeted and killed. Dhillon explicitly stated these protections would not save them.