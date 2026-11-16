Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom INDIA bloc seeks court permission to question ECI officials.

Questions target ECI decisions, electoral roll revision, digital systems.

Citing Article 32, petitioners demand sworn, record-based ECI replies.

Ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on the functioning of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and the Election Commission of India (ECI), Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders have filed a fresh application seeking permission to put 48 questions to the poll panel's top officials.

The hearing is scheduled for November 26. The petitioners have expressed dissatisfaction with the affidavit filed by the Election Commission and sought permission to question the CEC, the two Election Commissioners and the Commission's Director General of IT.

The questions relate to the poll panel's decision-making process, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and changes made to its digital systems.

The petitioners have argued that the ECI claimed in its affidavit that all decisions were taken unanimously and through official files. However, they said information obtained through RTI queries indicated that formal decisions had not been taken on certain matters.

'वोट चोरी' पर लगातार उठ रहे सवालों का चुनाव आयोग ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दाखिल हलफनामे में कोई जवाब नहीं दिया है। ऐसे में अब INDIA गठबंधन ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट से CEC के साथ-साथ अन्य दो चुनाव आयुक्तों और IT महानिदेशक से सवाल पूछने की अनुमति मांगी है। ये सवाल SIR में हुई उन भारी खामियों के बारे में हैं, जिसके चलते 'वोट चोरी' का रास्ता खोला गया। ECI को 48 सवालों की एक सूची सौंपी गई है, जिनका जवाब उन्हें देना होगा। इनमें से कुछ सवाल ऐसे हैं: 👉 कितने फैसलों पर मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त की राय से दो अन्य चुनाव आयुक्त असहमत थे? 👉 पूरे देश में SIR कराने का फैसला किसने लिया? 👉 'फॉर्म 6' को बदलने का फैसला किसने लिया? 👉 ERONET और ECINET को सेंट्रलाइज करने और वोटर लिस्ट को केंद्रीय नियंत्रण में रखने का फैसला किसका था? 🔹ये रहे 48 सवाल👇 — Congress (@INCIndia) November 16, 2026

48 Questions On SIR, Form 6 And Election Commission's Digital Systems

The application seeks clarification on how many decisions taken by the CEC were opposed by the other two Election Commissioners.

The petitioners have also asked who took the final decision to conduct the SIR exercise simultaneously across the country and whose instructions led to changes in the format and rules of Form 6, used for registering new voters.

They have further sought details about who approved the centralisation of the Election Commission's ERONET and ECINET digital systems and what technical process was followed to implement the changes.

Another question concerns when and through what procedure the CEC and the two Election Commissioners approved the joint affidavit filed by the poll panel before the Supreme Court.

Congress Alleges ECI Affidavit Failed To Address 'Vote Chori' Questions

The Congress has alleged that the Election Commission's affidavit before the Supreme Court failed to answer the questions raised over what the party has termed "Vote Chori".

In a post on X, the party said INDIA bloc leaders had sought the court's permission to submit a list of 48 questions for the Election Commission's top officials to answer.

The party also alleged that lapses in the SIR exercise had facilitated what it described as "Vote Chori" and called on senior poll officials to respond personally to the questions.

According to the petitioners, the ECI's response also failed to identify the officials who authorised changes to the online version of Form 6 in connection with the SIR exercise.

Questions Raised Over Appeals In West Bengal

The application has also raised questions about the large number of appeals filed against decisions taken by judicial officers in West Bengal.

The petitioners have challenged the Election Commission's claim that these appeals were filed without its knowledge or permission.

They have sought clarification from the poll panel on the circumstances surrounding the appeals.

Petitioners Cite Article 32, Supreme Court Rules

As the legal basis for their application, the petitioners have cited Article 32 of the Constitution and the Supreme Court Rules.

They have also referred to the Justice K.S. Puttaswamy case, arguing that officials concerned can be directly questioned to clarify technical and procedural facts.

The petitioners have asked the Supreme Court to direct the relevant officials to submit sworn, record-based replies to all 48 questions.

They have also sought an explanation of the legal grounds if the officials refuse to disclose any document by claiming it is confidential.