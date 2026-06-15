Four Arrested In Bihar For Selling Fake NEET Question Papers Online

A major fraud targeting competitive examination aspirants has been uncovered in Bihar, where police have arrested four individuals accused of selling fake question papers for several examinations, including the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG).

The arrests were made in Muzaffarpur district following an ongoing investigation into an alleged network that targeted students and parents through social media platforms. According to police officials, the accused promised access to examination question papers and collected money from hopeful candidates before providing fraudulent material.

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Four Accused Held in Muzaffarpur

The four arrested individuals have been identified as Harsh, Aman Kumar, Kanhaiya Kumar, and Harsh Kanodiya. Police took them into custody on Saturday evening and recovered three mobile phones during the operation.

The arrests are linked to an earlier case involving one Manish Jha, who was apprehended on June 2 from the Balu Ghat area under the jurisdiction of Sikandarpur police station.

"Based on information provided by one Manish Jha, who was arrested on June 2 from Balu Ghat area under the jurisdiction of Sikandarpur police station on the same charges, police arrested four of his associates on Saturday," Muzffarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Kantesh Kumar Mishra told reporters on Sunday.

Social Media Used to Target Students and Parents

Investigators said the accused allegedly used social media channels to reach examination aspirants and their families. They reportedly claimed they could provide authentic question papers for major examinations, including NEET-UG, in exchange for money.

"The arrested persons were operating a network that duped desperate parents by selling them fake question papers of various examinations, including NEET, through social media platforms.

"Based on information provided by one Manish Jha, who was arrested on June 2 from Balu Ghat area under the jurisdiction of Sikandarpur police station on the same charges, police arrested four of his associates on Saturday,"

According to police, the operation specifically targeted individuals seeking an advantage in highly competitive entrance examinations.

Money Collected Through Online Transfers

During questioning, investigators learned that the accused allegedly collected payments through online banking channels before forwarding the funds to Manish Jha.

"They collected money through online transfers into bank accounts and then passed the collected amount to Manish Jha,"

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The police said the findings emerged during interrogation and from the confessional statements of the accused. Officials added that the investigation is continuing, and further details may emerge as authorities examine the seized devices and financial transactions.

The case serves as a reminder for students and parents to remain cautious of online claims regarding examination papers and to rely only on official information released by examination authorities.

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