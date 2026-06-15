Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationFour Arrested In Bihar For Selling Fake NEET Question Papers Online

Four Arrested In Bihar For Selling Fake NEET Question Papers Online

Four people have been arrested in Bihar for allegedly selling fake NEET and other examination question papers through social media platforms.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 11:10 AM (IST)

A major fraud targeting competitive examination aspirants has been uncovered in Bihar, where police have arrested four individuals accused of selling fake question papers for several examinations, including the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG). 

The arrests were made in Muzaffarpur district following an ongoing investigation into an alleged network that targeted students and parents through social media platforms. According to police officials, the accused promised access to examination question papers and collected money from hopeful candidates before providing fraudulent material. 

ALSO READ: NEET UG Re-Exam Admit Card Download Issues: NTA Says It Is 'Working Towards Resolving All Issues'

Four Accused Held in Muzaffarpur 

The four arrested individuals have been identified as Harsh, Aman Kumar, Kanhaiya Kumar, and Harsh Kanodiya. Police took them into custody on Saturday evening and recovered three mobile phones during the operation. 

The arrests are linked to an earlier case involving one Manish Jha, who was apprehended on June 2 from the Balu Ghat area under the jurisdiction of Sikandarpur police station. 

"Based on information provided by one Manish Jha, who was arrested on June 2 from Balu Ghat area under the jurisdiction of Sikandarpur police station on the same charges, police arrested four of his associates on Saturday," Muzffarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Kantesh Kumar Mishra told reporters on Sunday. 

Social Media Used to Target Students and Parents 

Investigators said the accused allegedly used social media channels to reach examination aspirants and their families. They reportedly claimed they could provide authentic question papers for major examinations, including NEET-UG, in exchange for money. 

"The arrested persons were operating a network that duped desperate parents by selling them fake question papers of various examinations, including NEET, through social media platforms. 

"Based on information provided by one Manish Jha, who was arrested on June 2 from Balu Ghat area under the jurisdiction of Sikandarpur police station on the same charges, police arrested four of his associates on Saturday," 

According to police, the operation specifically targeted individuals seeking an advantage in highly competitive entrance examinations. 

Money Collected Through Online Transfers 

During questioning, investigators learned that the accused allegedly collected payments through online banking channels before forwarding the funds to Manish Jha. 

"They collected money through online transfers into bank accounts and then passed the collected amount to Manish Jha," 

ALSO READ: NEET Fee Refund 2026: NTA Opens Verification And Correction Window Open, Check Details Here

The police said the findings emerged during interrogation and from the confessional statements of the accused. Officials added that the investigation is continuing, and further details may emerge as authorities examine the seized devices and financial transactions. 

The case serves as a reminder for students and parents to remain cautious of online claims regarding examination papers and to rely only on official information released by examination authorities. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 15 Jun 2026 11:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Education News NEET 2026 Fake NEET Question Papers Bihar Fake NEET Question Papers Bihar NEET News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
Four Arrested In Bihar For Selling Fake NEET Question Papers Online
Four Arrested In Bihar For Selling Fake NEET Question Papers Online
Education
NEET UG Re-Exam Admit Card Download Issues: NTA Says It Is 'Working Towards Resolving All Issues'
NEET UG Re-Exam Admit Card Download Issues: NTA Says It Is 'Working Towards Resolving All Issues'
Education
NEET Fee Refund 2026: NTA Opens Verification And Correction Window Open, Check Details Here
NEET Fee Refund 2026: NTA Opens Verification And Correction Window Open, Check Details Here
Education
CIC Directs CBSE To Reveal Board Exam Answer Sheet Tender Details Under RTI, Cites Need For Transparency
CIC Directs CBSE To Reveal Board Exam Answer Sheet Tender Details Under RTI, Cites Need For Transparency
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Iran Signals Caution After US Deal, Says Final Talks to Continue Over Next 60 Days
BREAKING: US-Iran Peace Breakthrough Sparks Hope as Hormuz Access Reopens After 108-Day Standoff
Dehradun Murder: Police Deploy Heavy Security After Violent Protests in Vikasnagar
Breaking: Operation Tiger Gains Momentum? Only Three Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Attend Uddhav Thackeray’s Key Meeting
Operation Tiger: Uddhav Thackeray’s Emergency Meeting Sees Low MP Attendance
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget