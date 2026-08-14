MBBS Fees In India: How Much Does It Cost To Become A Doctor? Check Full Fee Breakdown

MBBS Fees in India: Every year, lakhs of students appear for NEET UG with the dream of securing an MBBS seat. However, once the medical college is allotted, one of the biggest questions for students and parents is the cost of pursuing the course.

The total expense of an MBBS degree in India varies significantly depending on whether the student gets a seat in a government medical college or a private medical college. The difference can range from a few lakh rupees to more than ₹1 crore. Understanding the complete fee structure before admission is therefore important for students and families planning a medical career.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand Protest Enters Day 21: Students To Hold ‘Tiranga Yatra’ On August 15

Government vs Private Medical College: How Different Are the Fees?

MBBS education at government medical colleges is considerably more affordable because of government subsidies. In comparison, private medical colleges and deemed universities generally charge much higher fees.

For students who secure a government medical college seat, the tuition fee for the entire MBBS programme can be completed within a few lakh rupees. At private medical colleges, however, the overall cost can range from around ₹50 lakh to more than ₹1 crore, depending on the institution and type of seat.

MBBS Fees in Government Medical Colleges

The annual tuition fee at government medical colleges generally ranges from around ₹10,000 to ₹2.5 lakh. Over the complete 5.5-year MBBS programme, the total tuition expenditure can be approximately ₹50,000 to ₹10 lakh.

In several states, the fee can be considerably lower than this range. Some of the country's leading government medical institutions are also known for offering MBBS education at relatively low fees.

At several AIIMS institutions, the total fee for the MBBS programme can range from a few thousand rupees to around ₹30,000–₹35,000. Other government institutions, including JIPMER, MAMC and BHU, also have fees that are substantially lower than those charged by private medical colleges.

How Much Does an MBBS Degree Cost at Private Colleges?

The cost of studying MBBS at a private medical college depends on factors such as the college, state, and category of the seat.

Fees are generally lower for government quota seats, while students admitted through management and NRI quotas may have to pay significantly higher amounts.

Annual fees at private medical colleges can range from approximately ₹2 lakh to ₹25 lakh or more. As a result, the total cost of the MBBS programme can reach around ₹10 lakh to ₹1.25 crore.

Fees at some deemed universities may be even higher, particularly for seats offered under the NRI quota.

MBBS Course Duration and Eligibility

The MBBS programme in India has a total duration of 5.5 years. This includes 4.5 years of academic study and one year of compulsory rotating internship.

To be eligible for MBBS admission, candidates must have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry and Biology as subjects and meet the prescribed marks requirement. Clearing the NEET UG examination is also mandatory.

Admission to government, private, and deemed medical colleges is based on the candidate's NEET score.

ALSO READ: Bihar’s 13-Year-Old Lakshmi Inspires With Her Determination, Writes Using Her Toes | WATCH

Government vs Private Medical Colleges: Key Differences

Government medical colleges offer the major advantage of lower fees, along with clinical exposure through government hospitals. However, the number of seats is limited, making admission highly competitive. Students generally need a high NEET score to secure a government medical seat.

Private medical colleges offer a larger number of seats, but the cost of education is substantially higher. Some institutions also provide admission through management and NRI quota seats.

For students and parents, comparing the fee structure, seat category and total course cost before choosing a medical college can help in making a more informed decision about MBBS admission.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI