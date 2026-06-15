NEET Fee Refund 2026: NTA Opens Verification And Correction Window Open, Check Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched the verification and correction facility for NEET Fee Refund 2026 details, allowing candidates to review and confirm their bank account information. Applicants who had previously submitted their banking details for the refund process are now required to complete verification before they can access and download their RE NEET 2026 admit card.

The agency has emphasized that candidates must authenticate their details through an OTP-based verification process. This step is intended to ensure that refunds are credited to the correct bank account and that candidates face no issues during the subsequent stages of the examination process.

Direct Link - For Verification and Correction

NTA Makes Bank Account Verification Mandatory

According to the latest notification, candidates are required to log in and verify the bank account information they submitted earlier. The verification process includes OTP-based Two-Factor Authentication, enabling applicants to review, confirm, and, if necessary, modify their banking details.

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NTA has clearly stated that completing this verification is essential for both fee refund processing and obtaining access to the RE NEET 2026 admit card. Candidates who fail to complete the process may encounter difficulties while proceeding with examination-related formalities.

How to Claim And Verify NEET Fee Refund 2026 Details

Step 1: Visit the official NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the "Fee Refund Verification Link."

Step 3: Enter the application number, password, and captcha code.

Step 4: Complete the OTP-based Two-Factor Authentication.

Step 5: Review the bank account details displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Update or correct the information, if required.

Step 7: Confirm and submit the details.

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Candidates Advised to Check Details Carefully

The examination authority has advised students to thoroughly review all submitted banking information before final submission. Any mismatch between the details entered and official bank records could affect the refund process.

Candidates preparing for the RE NEET 2026 examination should complete the verification process at the earliest. NTA has instructed applicants to finish bank account confirmation first and only then proceed to the admit card download facility. Ensuring accurate details now will help avoid delays in receiving refunds and facilitate a smoother examination experience.

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