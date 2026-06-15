Soon after the NEET UG 2026 re-exam admit cards were made available, many candidates reported problems accessing the National Testing Agency (NTA) website. Students attempting to download their hall tickets encountered issues such as server errors, blank login pages, slow-loading screens and repeated session timeouts.

The NTA has released the admit cards for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, which is scheduled to be held on 21 June. While a large number of candidates have successfully downloaded their hall tickets, others have struggled to access the portal due to heavy traffic.

Several students took to social media to highlight the difficulties they faced while logging in. The surge in users trying to download admit cards at the same time appears to have put pressure on the website, leading to temporary disruptions.

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Heavy Rush on Portal Leads to Technical Issues

NEET UG is among the country's largest entrance examinations, attracting more than 20 lakh candidates each year. With thousands of students attempting to access the website simultaneously, temporary congestion on the portal was expected.

Despite the technical issues, the NTA has assured candidates that the situation is being addressed, and that efforts are underway to restore normal services as quickly as possible.

In a post on X, the agency said, "Around 4 lakh candidates for NEET UG 2026 Examination on 21st June have downloaded their Admit Cards. We are aware that some of you are facing technical glitches or server issues in accessing your admit cards. Our teams have been working towards resolving all these issues. We are there, for you, and will ensure that very soon, all candidates get their admit cards. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted."

Around 4 lakh candidates for NEET UG 2026 Examination on 21st June have downloaded their Admit Cards. We are aware that some of you are facing technical glitches or server issues in accessing your admit cards. Our teams have been working towards resolving all these issues. We are… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 15, 2026

How to Download the NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the "NEET UG 2026 Admit Card" link.

Step 3: Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth and Security Pin.

Step 4: Click on the Submit button.

Step 5: Download and save the admit card PDF.

Step 6: Take two or three colour printouts for future use.

Students experiencing difficulties are advised to remain patient and try again after some time, particularly during non-peak hours when website traffic may be lower.

Education Minister Urges Students to Focus on Preparation

Ahead of the re-examination, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan appealed to candidates not to be distracted by concerns over irregularities and to concentrate on their preparation.

The minister stated that the government has adopted a "whole-of-government" approach to ensure the examination is conducted smoothly. Multiple agencies, including the Defence Ministry, Home Ministry, Postal Department, and state governments, are working together to support the process.

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His remarks come against the backdrop of protests by student groups following the cancellation announced on 12 May. Authorities have repeatedly emphasised their commitment to conducting the re-exam in a fair, transparent, and secure manner.

With the examination date approaching, candidates are encouraged to keep checking official announcements and download their admit cards as soon as the portal becomes accessible.

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