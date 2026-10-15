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English NewsEducationDharamshala Hosts Event On ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’, 72 Students Honoured

Dharamshala Hosts Event On ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’, 72 Students Honoured

Around 470 students from 12 Dharamshala schools participated in debate and painting competitions under Viksit Bharat 2047. Here's what happened.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 15 Oct 2026 02:09 PM (IST)

Dharamshala: Dharamshala MLA and former minister Sudhir Sharma honoured 72 students with medals and certificates at a ceremony organised under the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' initiative, in which around 470 students from 12 schools participated in debate and painting competitions.

The programme was organised as part of the 'Seva Samarpan ke 25 Varsh' and 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' initiatives being undertaken across the country on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

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A major attraction of the event was a large rangoli created under the 'Seva Ke Rang, Rashtra Ke Sang' initiative. Made by students and BJP workers over three days, the rangoli showcased the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'. Organisers described it as one of the largest and most attractive rangolis in Himachal Pradesh.

Students also briefed Sharma on the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' and various programmes being conducted across the country in line with the initiative.

The debate and painting competitions were organised across 12 schools in the Dharamshala Assembly constituency to encourage students to contribute to nation-building and express their ideas about India's future.

Around 470 students participated in the competitions, with 72 students securing first, second and third positions across the participating schools. Sharma presented medals and certificates to the winners and wished them success in their future endeavours.

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Several dignitaries attended the programme, including Navjeevan Trust president Shakun, Dharamshala Mayor Shamsher Singh Nehria and BDC president Alok Kumar

.Municipal corporation councillors, BDC members, panchayat pradhans and deputy pradhans, along with BJP workers, were also present at the event and encouraged the participating students. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 15 Oct 2026 02:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Dharamshala News Viksit Bharat 2047 Dharamshala Viksit Bharat 2047 Event
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