GATE 2027 Registration Reopens Today: Apply With Late Fee By October 16, Check Direct Link

GATE Registration 2027: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has announced a special reopening of the registration window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 following multiple requests from candidates. Aspirants who missed the earlier deadline can submit their applications with a late fee through the official website at gate2027.iitm.ac.in.

The registration portal will reopen on October 15, 2026, at 10:30 am and remain accessible until October 16 at 10:29 am. The short window gives eligible candidates another opportunity to complete the application process. However, the authorities have clarified that the deadline will not be extended further, making it important for applicants to submit their forms and payments within the specified period.

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GATE 2027 will be conducted on multiple dates between February 6 and February 21, 2027. Candidates planning to appear for the examination should check the application requirements, applicable fees and document specifications before starting the registration process.

GATE 2027 Registration: Important Dates And Details

Candidates should keep the following information in mind before applying during the reopened registration window:

Registration reopens: October 15, 2026, at 10:30 am

Last date to apply: October 16, 2026, at 10:29 am

Application mode: Online

Official website: gate2027.iitm.ac.in

Examination schedule: February 6 to February 21, 2027

Late registration fee: Applicable to all candidates during the special window

Applicants should avoid waiting until the final hours to complete the process, as they must enter their details, upload the required documents, and pay the applicable fee before the portal closes.

GATE 2027: Application Fee With Late Fee

Candidates applying during the reopened window must pay the registration fee along with the late fee. The amount payable per test paper varies by category.

Female, SC, ST and PwD candidates: Rs 1,500 per paper

All other candidates, including foreign nationals: Rs 2,500 per paper

The application fee is non-refundable. Refunds will be issued only in cases involving duplicate transactions, subject to the submission of valid proof.

Candidates should confirm the amount payable and the payment instructions on the official GATE 2027 portal before completing their applications.

GATE 2027: How To Register

Step 1: Visit the official website at gate2027.iitm.ac.in.

Step 2: Open the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS).

Step 3: Log in using the required DigiLocker credentials.

Step 4: Enter or verify the personal and academic details requested in the application form.

Step 5: Select the preferred GATE 2027 test paper and examination cities.

Step 6: Upload the required photograph, signature, and supporting documents.

Step 7: Review the application carefully to check for errors or missing information.

Step 8: Pay the applicable registration fee, including the late fee.

Step 9: Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

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Documents Required For GATE 2027 Registration

Before accessing the application portal, candidates should keep the following documents ready:

A high-quality photograph that meets the specifications in the Information Brochure.

A high-quality signature image in the prescribed format.

A scanned SC/ST category certificate in PDF format, if applicable.

A scanned PwD certificate in PDF format, if applicable.

A scanned certificate of dyslexia in PDF format, if applicable.

A valid photo identity document, such as Aadhaar-UID, preferably, a passport, PAN card, voter ID or driving licence.

The identity document must contain the candidate's name, date of birth, and a unique photo ID number. Candidates must carry the original identity document to the examination hall for verification.

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