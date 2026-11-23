Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NTA releases UGC NET December 2026 city intimation slip.

Admit cards available December 7; exams scheduled December 14-21.

City slip aids travel planning for upcoming CBT examinations.

UGC NET December 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the advance city intimation slip for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Tests soon. Candidates appearing for the UGC NET December 2026 examination may get an update on their allotted examination cities today, November 23 on its official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The city intimation slip will help registered candidates identify the city where their examination centre will be located, allowing them to make necessary travel and accommodation arrangements ahead of the test. Candidates will need their login credentials to access the document once the download link becomes available.

According to an earlier announcement by the testing agency, the advance examination city information was scheduled to be issued from November 23, 2026. NTA has also indicated that the admit card download facility will become available from December 7, 2026.

UGC NET December 2026: When Will The Examination Be Conducted?

The NTA has revised the examination calendar for the December session, with the eligibility test scheduled across six examination days.

As per the revised timetable announced on October 16, the UGC NET December 2026 examination will take place on December 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 21.

Candidates should check the subject-wise timetable to identify the date and shift applicable to their papers. The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across 87 subjects.

Here are the important dates candidates should remember:

November 23, 2026: Advance examination city intimation slip scheduled for release.

December 7, 2026: UGC NET December admit card download window opens.

December 14-18, 2026: First phase of the examination.

December 21, 2026: Final examination day.

UGC NET December 2026: How To Download City Intimation Slip

Step 1: Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Find the 'Candidate Activity' or 'Latest News' section on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the link titled 'UGC-NET December 2026 Advance City Intimation Slip'.

Step 4: Enter your application number and date of birth or password.

Step 5: Complete the security captcha, if displayed, and submit the login details.

Step 6: The examination city intimation slip will appear on the screen.

What Should Candidates Do After Downloading The City Slip?

After accessing the advance intimation document, candidates should check their allotted examination city and make travel arrangements accordingly. Those travelling from another city can use the advance information to plan accommodation and transportation before the examination.

Candidates should also regularly visit the official UGC NET website for updates regarding the city slip, admit card and other examination announcements.

The examination city information is intended to help candidates prepare for their travel. It should not be treated as a substitute for the admit card or as confirmation of the exact examination centre address.

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