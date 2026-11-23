Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Odisha distributed 77.87 lakh revised textbooks fixing errors.

Over 1,000 errors led to corrigendum for school teachers.

Officials suspended, former director arrested for textbook lapses.

Erroneous books caused Rs 175 crore state exchequer loss.

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has distributed over 77.87 lakh revised textbooks to school students after detecting over a thousand errors in those for classes 1 to 8, School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond informed the state Assembly on Friday.

In a written reply to a question by Congress MLA Sagar Charan Das, the minister said, "Based on the errors found in the textbooks, a corrigendum was prepared and communicated to all schools, along with directions to teachers on its use to ensure error-free classroom transactions."

The reprinting and distribution of corrected textbooks are currently underway, and 77,87,457 revised books have been distributed to students across the state so far, he said.

Gond said a total of 39.19 lakh students are enrolled in 50,827 government and government-aided schools in the state.

According to officials, a total of 1,075 grammatical, typographical and spelling errors, along with five factual and conceptual errors, were detected in various textbooks.

Besides, 661 suggestions were made to improve their content.

Following widespread criticism over the errors, the Odisha government acknowledged the lapses in the textbooks.

It suspended the then director and three assistant directors and initiated disciplinary proceedings against six other assistant directors, officials said.

The Crime Branch, which is investigating the case, had earlier arrested Manoj Kumar Padhy (57), former director of Teacher Education and State Council of Educational Research and Training (TE&SCERT).

The publication and distribution of the erroneous textbooks caused a loss of around Rs 175 crore to the state exchequer, officials said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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