Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Students raised concerns about unclear NCERT Class 10 textbooks.

NCERT is investigating print quality issues seriously.

Strict action promised against printers found responsible.

Details on defective book replacements remain unclear.

New Delhi: Students using NCERT Class 10 textbooks may have raised concerns over the quality of printed study material after complaints about unclear text and small fonts came to light. Responding to the issue, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has said it is investigating the matter on priority and will take strict action against printers found responsible for the defects.

The issue was brought to the council's attention by advocate Vineet Jindal, who questioned the readability of textbooks supplied to students. The complaint pointed to printing problems, including blurred letters and unusually small fonts, which could make it difficult for students to read their lessons comfortably.

NCERT acknowledged the complaint through a post on X, stating that it was taking the matter seriously. The council also assured students and parents that maintaining the quality of educational material remains a priority.

NCERT has taken cognisance of the print-quality concern, is viewing it seriously and is examining it on priority. Strict action will be initiated against any printer found responsible. NCERT remains committed to providing clear, readable, student-friendly textbooks for every child. — NCERT (@ncert) November 22, 2026

NCERT Responds To Complaints Over Class 10 Textbook Quality

In its response, NCERT confirmed that it had taken note of the concerns and was reviewing the reported printing issues. The council also indicated that action would follow if an investigation establishes the responsibility of the printing agency.

"NCERT has taken cognisance of the print-quality concern, is viewing it seriously and is examining it on priority. Strict action will be initiated against any printer found responsible. NCERT remains committed to providing clear, readable, student-friendly textbooks for every child," the council said.

The assurance comes amid concerns about the quality of printed learning resources used by school students. NCERT textbooks are widely used in classrooms and for examination preparation, making their readability an important consideration for students.

Will NCERT Replace Defective Class 10 Textbooks?

Although NCERT has promised to examine the complaint and take action against printers found responsible, several details about the reported issue remain unclear.

The council has not disclosed how many textbook copies may have printing defects or identified the printing agencies under scrutiny. It has also not been announced whether students who have received poorly printed copies will be provided with replacements.

The next steps will depend on the findings of the examination currently being carried out by NCERT. Until further information is released, students and parents can follow the council's official announcements for updates.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI