The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to investigate the functioning of a school in Azamgarh and a coaching academy operating under the same umbrella. The inquiry will examine whether students are allegedly being registered at a “dummy school” without their knowledge while preparing for competitive examinations elsewhere.

Justice Siddharth Nandan has also asked the state government to look into the institution’s management and its alleged links with Shahana International School in Jaunpur. The matter came before the court after petitioner Abu Huzaifa challenged records showing him as a Class XI student registered under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), claiming that he had never enrolled at the school.

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The court has directed the concerned authority, identified as the second respondent, to submit an inquiry report along with a personal affidavit by November 2. The principal and manager of the institution have also been ordered to appear at the next hearing.

Allahabad HC Examines Alleged ‘Dummy School’ Registration

The court was hearing a writ petition filed by Huzaifa against the Uttar Pradesh government and other respondents. During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel submitted that Huzaifa had never studied at Shahana International School in Jaunpur.

In his rejoinder affidavit, Huzaifa maintained that he had not applied for admission to the institution, attended classes there, or paid any fees. He also questioned the CBSE registration record cited by the respondents in support of his alleged enrolment.

According to the petitioner, the documents did not include an admission application, fee receipt, identity card, attendance record, or his signature. These omissions formed part of his challenge to the claim that he was registered as a student at the school.

Petitioner Claims He Attended Assessments At Another Institution

Huzaifa further stated that he had been living at a hostel in Phadgudia and had appeared for assessments at another institution between July 5, 2025, and March 2026.

He also drew attention to the admission date recorded by Shahana International School. According to the school’s records, his admission took place on August 12, 2025. The petitioner argued that he was already attending assessments and paying fees at the other institution during this period.

His submission challenged the school’s records and the claim that he had been admitted there as a Class XI student under the CBSE system.

Court Flags Possible Practice Involving Coaching Centres

After reviewing the records, the High Court observed in its October 7 order that the material suggested a possible practice in which students preparing for competitive examinations receive coaching at one institution while being shown as enrolled at another school without their knowledge.

The state government has been asked to investigate the functioning of the school and coaching academy in Azamgarh, including the institution’s management and its alleged connection with Shahana International School in Jaunpur.

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Next Hearing Scheduled For November 2

The inquiry report and the personal affidavit from the concerned authority must be filed by November 2. The principal and manager of the institution have also been directed to remain present when the matter is taken up next.

The court will hear the petition again on November 2, when the inquiry-related submissions are due to be placed before it.

(With PTI Inputs)

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