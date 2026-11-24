Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Samajwadi Party detected 100,000 duplicate voter entries in UP.

List detailed identical voter information with different EPIC numbers.

Party demands reward, urging thorough voter roll verification.

Issue arose post-publication of UP's draft electoral rolls.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has claimed that it has identified around one lakh duplicate voter entries in Uttar Pradesh's draft electoral rolls and has sought the entire cash reward announced by the election authorities for detecting such discrepancies. The party submitted a memorandum to Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa on Monday, alleging large-scale irregularities in the voter list ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

In a memorandum submitted to Rinwa on Monday, SP state president Shyamlal Pal said the party was the first to identify the alleged duplicate entries and share their details with election authorities.

Pal said the party had scrutinised voter records across all 403 Assembly constituencies and 1,73,730 polling booths in the state. According to the party, its verification exercise revealed around one lakh allegedly duplicate entries in the draft electoral roll published on November 17.

SP Claims Identical Details Found Against Different EPIC Numbers

The SP alleged that several entries carried identical voter names, names of relatives, addresses and ages, but had different Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers. It claimed that the discrepancies had been found across multiple polling booths and constituencies.

The party said it had emailed a detailed list of the alleged duplicate entries to the Chief Election Commissioner and the Uttar Pradesh CEO. The list reportedly contains voters' names, serial numbers, polling booth details and constituency-wise and district-wise information.

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Party Seeks Reward, Calls For Verification Of Voter Rolls

The memorandum addressed to the Uttar Pradesh CEO was handed over by SP leaders KK Srivastava, Harishchandra Singh and Radhey Shyam Singh, according to a party release.

The party also urged election authorities to undertake a comprehensive verification and correction exercise on a priority basis. It said the electoral rolls needed to be thoroughly checked to ensure that the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections were conducted in a transparent, fair, free and fear-free manner.

The SP's demand for the reward is based on its claim that it was the first to identify and report the alleged duplicate entries. The election authorities have yet to confirm the party's findings or announce whether it will receive the reward.

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UP Draft Voter List Has Over 13.58 Crore Electors

The latest controversy comes days after the draft electoral roll for Uttar Pradesh was published on November 17 as part of the Special Summary Revision (SSR) exercise ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

According to CEO Navdeep Rinwa, the draft roll contains 13,58,68,905 voters, including 7,38,58,510 men, 6,20,06,353 women and 4,042 third-gender electors. The list also includes 11,83,352 voters in the 18-19 age group.

The Election Commission has kept the claims and objections window open from November 17 to December 16. Eligible citizens can apply for inclusion, deletion or correction of entries through Forms 6, 7 and 8, respectively.