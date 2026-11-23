Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gujarat introduced new checklist for government school infrastructure.

Coordinators use 78-point list to assess school conditions.

The system cross-checks school data, improving accuracy.

Initiative addresses past issues with unreliable data reporting.

Ahmedabad: A new checklist has been added to ensure government schools in Gujarat have all the required infrastructure in place, an official said on Friday.

The state education department has deployed cluster and block resource coordinators to visit government schools -- primary and secondary -- and fill in 78-point checklists that give an overview of their condition, he said.

While the exercise is part of a regular survey process and an integral component of the profiling exercise conducted by schools themselves, the new assessment system launched in September this year is meant to ensure they are done properly, said Nagarajan M., State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA).

The third-party checking and frequent visits to the schools will make available two sources of data, which will help the education department cross-check and take corrective measures, he said.

Schools enter data in the Central government's UDISE+ portal, a unified national platform designed to facilitate streamlined data reporting. However, it was found that data was often not being entered correctly by schools, Nagarajan said.

"Earlier, it was just data entry, and that too once a year by the schools themselves. There was no third-party checking, and the data was going to the Central government's UDISE+ portal. This made it difficult for us to track schools making wrong data entries. Now we have two sources of data, and we can now cross-check if there is any wrong entry and verify which is correct," he said.

For this, cluster and block resource coordinators and other state education department officers will visit the schools to verify and recheck the data through the 78-point checklist, he said.

The points cover infrastructure, whether maintenance is regular, and whether the school has boys and girls toilets, etc.

"The general tracking is the same (as that of UDISE +), but we want to have our own internal system to check it more frequently. The department has deployed existing regular field staff, who visit different schools once a month. They have been assigned to fill the form properly," he added.

The move comes amid the Cockroach Janata Party's 'School Theek Karo' campaign and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s challenge ahead of next year's assembly polls.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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