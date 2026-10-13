Delhi CM Inaugurates New School, Technical Training Centres; Lays Foundation For New Projects

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday inaugurated a government school with a capacity of 2,000 students in Dwarka and a hostel for 120 women students at Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT), as part of a series of education and technical training projects under the Seva Sankalp Campaign.

She also inaugurated Centres of Excellence at three Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and laid the foundation stones for the G B Pant Integrated College and Polytechnic in Okhla, an Advanced Manufacturing Lab and a Faculty Office Building at NSUT’s main campus.

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The newly constructed co-educational senior secondary school in Sector 16B, Dwarka, will cater to students from Classes 6 to 12 and offer Science, Commerce and Arts streams. It has 75 rooms, including smart classrooms, specialised laboratories, a library and an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) lab, along with facilities for sports, music and other extracurricular activities, a statement said.

The hostel at NSUT’s East Campus will accommodate 120 women students. The facility is expected to benefit students, particularly those travelling from distant areas, by providing residential accommodation closer to their place of study, it said.

The Centres of Excellence at ITI Jahangirpuri, ITI Dhirpur and ITI Narela will offer practical training in emerging technologies, including industrial automation, robotics, digital manufacturing, CNC machining, 3D scanning and renewable energy, the statement mentioned.

The Jahangirpuri centre is expected to benefit around 1,000 trainees annually, while the Dhirpur centre will cater to around 1,200 trainees a year. The Narela centre will focus on skills related to renewable and green energy, it read.

It mentioned that G B Pant Integrated College and Polytechnic project in Okhla will bring engineering, polytechnic education, skill development and research facilities together on one campus. The proposed facilities include laboratories, smart classrooms, a library and hostels. The institution aims to increase its student capacity from around 2,880 to 7,000 after the project is completed.

At NSUT’s main campus, the proposed Advanced Manufacturing Lab is expected to provide industry-oriented training to around 2,000 students. The Faculty Office Building is intended to provide space for academic work, research, student guidance and collaboration.

Gupta said education was not limited to obtaining degrees but was also about helping young people become self-reliant and equipping them to contribute to the country’s development.

The Delhi government was working to provide students with better infrastructure, modern technology and practical training to improve their employment prospects, she said.

The chief minister said the government was prioritising education, skill development, innovation and self-reliance in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India.

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Education Minister Ashish Sood said the government aimed to provide better educational facilities across Delhi, with a focus on technology-enabled learning and skill development.

He said ITIs were being developed as Centres of Excellence to provide training aligned with the requirements of modern industries. The Higher Education Department was also preparing to launch the Delhi Skill Mission, he added.

The government’s focus was to link education with quality learning, practical skills and employment opportunities, rather than limiting its efforts to infrastructure development, Sood said.

MLA Sandeep Sehrawat and other dignitaries were also present at the event.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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